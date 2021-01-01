Hours after the Bucknell women's basketball team's opening weekend games were postponed because of a positive COVID test within Navy's program, the Bison will now meet Loyola (Maryland) the Patriot League announced.
Earlier Friday, Bucknell's games with Navy were put on hold. Later, the league announced the games between American and Loyola Maryland scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were postponed. The Greyhounds will instead meet Bucknell on Saturday and Sunday.
The contests between the Loyola and American will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office. The American University Department of Athletics is awaiting the required test results to satisfy university and Patriot League testing protocols.
Loyola Maryland will travel to Lewisburg today to take on Bucknell for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Sojka Pavilion. The Greyhounds will host the Bison at Reitz Arena in Baltimore at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Live coverage of both games will be available on ESPN+.
The Bison, preseason favorites in the conference, were scheduled to play in Lewisburg on Saturday and then in Annapolis on Sunday as part of the Patriot League's abbreviated and revised schedule.
According to a release from Navy, the contests between the Midshipmen and the Bison will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office.
Navy's positive test was an NCAA Tier 1 result, which "is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials."
The Bison, picked as the league's favorite earlier this week were 24-6 last season, won the regular-season title by a four-game margin at 16-2, and were gearing up to host a Patriot League semifinal game following one of its most successful seasons. The season was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Non-conference play in the Patriot League was prohibited for all programs other than the service academies, pushing the start of the season back to Jan. 2 with a modified 16-game conference schedule. In an effort to minimize travel, teams will generally play the same opponent on back-to-back days at opposite sites. There will be a few exceptions where two teams play at the same site on consecutive days, such as when Colgate visits Bucknell on Jan. 23-24.