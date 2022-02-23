Ninety-five percent of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the latest federal data.
According to the CDC, 76.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.8 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated designation does not include those who have received boosters.
On Wednesday, the state Department of Health registered 2,791 new cases, the 13th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,526.
Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has seen a 23 percent drop in cases, 26 percent drop in deaths and a 23 percent drop in hospitalizations.
In the Valley, there were 53 cases added on Wednesday, including 24 in Northumberland County, 14 in Union, eight in Snyder and seven in Montour.
After no COVID-related deaths were registered since the weekend, state Health officials added 213 deaths to the total on Wednesday. It pushed the number of deaths linked to COVID in Pennsylvania to 43,002 since the pandemic began 23 months ago. There were four deaths in the Valley, two Northumberland County residents and one in Snyder and Union counties.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Lehigh, Sullivan, Delaware and Philadelphia counties are now seeing substantial community spread.
Today we reached 95% of Pennsylvanians age 18+ with at least one dose of COVID vaccine.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 23, 2022
The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health.
Vaccines are safe and effective. Schedule a COVID shot or a booster: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 84.73 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.3 percent — 42 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
Forty-six of 50 states were still seeing high levels of community transmission. Washington State is seeing low levels of transmission, while Nevada, Maryland and Illinois have substantial levels.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,705 hospitalizations statewide, down 109 from Tuesday's report. The total number of hospitalized patients has decreased by 5,800 since Jan. 15.
Statewide, there were 296 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 22, and 195 were breathing using ventilators, up four.
There were 77 patients hospitalized locally on Wednesday. There were 64 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down two at Evangelica.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator, up two.
Of Evangelical's 10 COVID patients, seven were not fully vaccinated, along with two of three in the ICU and the one being treated on a ventilator. Across Geisinger's system of the 127 COVID patients, 96 were not fully vaccinated, along with 21 of 28 in the ICU and 15 of 19 on ventilators.
Evangelical announced Wednesday it would be permanently closing its testing site at 11 a.m. Friday due to a reduced number of people using the facility. Patents seeking COVID-19 testing should contact their Primary Care provider or secure a home test kit.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID cases among inmates and staffers SCI-Coal Township and USP-Lewisburg are dropping.
There were six inmate cases and three staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), down five total cases. Statewide, there were 197 inmate cases and another 96 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had six combined cases on Wednesday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, three inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There were six inmate cases and 15 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, down 13 inmate and five staff cases in one day. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prions.
There were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections each among those receiving services and among staff members. All of the figures were reported by the state Department of Human Services and all were identical to recent reports.