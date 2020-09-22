There are 64 active COVID-19 cases at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, according to a letter posted to the center's website.
Northumberland County has seen 89 new cases over the last eight days — including 13 on Tuesday — and 49 of those cases are at long-term care facilities. Last week, the state Department of Health's facility-specific database showed 12 resident and eight staff cases. While the state did not update it's facility-specific database on Tuesday, Mountain Views' letter showed 47 active resident cases and 17 active staff cases.
"We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the facility. We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the local Health Department and Emergency Management Agencies to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19," the letter said.
Among the steps are enhanced infection control precautions; screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for an expanded list of symptoms; testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests and postponing communal activities.
The 12 new COVID-19 cases linked to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County on Wednesday were part of an increase of 22 across the Valley and 834 statewide.
Of the Valley's 1,798 cases, 399 of them have been tied to one of 14 facilities that have reported cases. On Tuesday, 12 of the 13 new cases in Northumberland County were at county facilities.
Statewide, the 834 new cases push the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 151,646. Centre County is reporting an increase of 185 cases.
The State Department of Health estimates 81 percent of those who have tested positive have recovered. State health officials also announced 19 new deaths, giving Pennsylvania 8,023 since March, including 5,360 at long-term care facilities.
On Wednesday the state announced 13 new cases in Northumberland County, six in Snyder and three in Union County. There were no new cases in Montour County. Additionally, there were no new COVID-related deaths in the Valley. Since March, 63 Valley residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, including 48 in Northumberland — 42 at long-term care facilities — six in Union, five in Montour and four in Snyder.
There was a slight increase in the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the virus, with nine more added to the state's total of 429. It remains well below the peak of nearly 2,800 in April. There are 58 people being treated on ventilators, down one from Monday. Across the Valley, 21 people being treated — nine at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, seven at Geisinger Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. None are on ventilators.
There have been 399 cases in Valley long-term care facilities, including 325 in Northumberland County. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 254 residents and 71 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 45 residents and seven staffers at one Snyder County facility and 15 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.