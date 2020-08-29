Six inmates and two staff members at the Northumberland County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
County Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn said Saturday that six inmates began to show symptoms and were tested. Those results came back positive, he said.
Two staff members have also tested positive and have been quarantined, O'Hearn said.
O'Hearn said the two guards were around inmates and he is unclear if the number of positive cases will grow.
"We are waiting to see but we have protocols in place," he said Saturday. O'Hearn said the state Department of Health has been notified of the cases.
"We are monitoring the situation," he said.
Northumberland County Commissioner and chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county is also looking at reducing the population which is at 220 as of Saturday.
"We are checking to see who can be released," he said. "We have been made aware of the situation and if this were to spread we are prepared to handle it."
The jail can hold a maximum of 284 inmates.
The inmates have been isolated from the rest of the jail population, O'Hearn said. Several other inmates are now being tested but the results have not yet come back.
O'Hearn said the county is working with its medical provider PrimeCare Medical and inmates are not on lockdown but are in small groups.
"Inmates will still be allowed to make calls but we will just change the way this is done and make sure everyone is safe," O'Hearn said.
O'Hearn said the jail is also getting sanitized daily.
Since Aug 1. the Lewisburg Federal Prison had a total of 93 cases and on Saturday, according to the federal website 85 have recovered and there are currently only eight still remaining sick.
Schiccatano said the county would be monitoring the situation every day and will continue to provide updates to the public when they become available.