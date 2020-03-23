Pennsylvania's confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped another 34 percent on Monday according to the latest figures provided by the state's Department of Health. The state also confirmed four more deaths today, pushing the total to 6 statewide.
There are now 644 confirmed cases (up 165 from Sunday) in the state — including just one in the Valley — the DOH announced this afternoon.
There have been 6,595 negatives tests. The only confirmed case locally is in Montour County. There are also confirmed cases in neighboring Columbia and Schuylkill counties. Schuylkill County now has three confirmed cases.
State officials have confirmed six fatalities on its website. Two deaths have occurred in Northampton County, where the state's first death was confirmed last week, with one fatality in Allegheny, Lackawanna, Monroe, Montgomery counties.
According to state data, here is the number of cases per county in Pennsylvania: Adams (6), Allegheny (48, 1 death), Beaver (3), Berks (14), Bucks (43), Butler (5), Cambria (1), Centre (3), Chester (40), Columbia (1), Cumberland (12), Dauphin (1), Delaware (54), Erie (3), Fayette (1), Franklin (1), Lackawanna (7), Lancaster (5), Lebanon (3), Lehigh (25), Luzerne (10), Mercer (1), Monroe (43), Montgomery (129), Montour (1), Northampton (23, 1 death), Philadelphia (128), Pike (3), Potter (1), Schuylkill (3), Washington (7), Wayne (3), Westmoreland (6), York (10).
