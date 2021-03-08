The Northumberland County coroner is on the scene of a garage fire this morning in Coal Township.
Just before 8 a.m., emergency responders called the coroner to the scene. Coroner James Kelley arrived on the scene after the first call.
The first call came in for a working garage fire at 7:15 a.m. along the 1600 block West Chestnut Street. Emergency radio communication also reported possible entrapment in the detached garage in the initial radio calls.
Kelley is on the scene along with fire department personnel from across Shamokin and Coal Township.
Crews knocked down the flames within about 20 minutes this morning. The garage is heavily damaged.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.