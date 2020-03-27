Northumberland and Union counties have their first confirmed COVID-19 cases, among the 531 new confirmed cases across Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health announced today.
Officials in both counties said they were advised of the positive cases this morning by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
State health officials also announced seven more deaths across Pennsylvania, as the state total of confirmed cases increased to 2,218 with a 31.5 percent increase day-of-day. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. There are cases in 50 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.
Montour County remained at 4 confirmed cases. There are still no cases in Snyder County, according to statewide data.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|Deaths
|March 16
|76
|0
|March 17
|96
|0
|March 18
|133
|1
|March 19
|185
|1
|March 20
|268
|1
|March 21
|371
|2
|March 22
|479
|2
|March 23
|644
|6
|March 24
|851
|7
|March 25
|1,127
|11
|March 26
|1,687
|16
|March 27
|2,218
|22
There are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Northumberland County EMA director Steve Jeffrey said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency notified his office at 10 a.m. of the case. Jeffrey said no names or what town the person lives in will be released per HIPAA regulations.
"The Northumberland County Commissioners have been made aware," Jeffrey said. "We at Northumberland County OEM continue to monitor the situation and continue to maintain situational awareness to the COVID-19 cases throughout the commonwealth. All county residents are reminded to maintain situational awareness, limit social gatherings as well as maintain social distancing, only go out if you need to for essential needs. This will help slow down and stop the spread of this pandemic."
In Union County, commissioners and the Emergency Management Agency were also notified of the first positive case in that county.
"Our first responders and health care partners with the support of Union County Emergency Management are following their emergency and pandemic operation plans," a county press release stated. "Please follow the governor’s guidance and stay home as much as possible. Only travel if you must for life-sustaining needs and avoid other people.
"We realize this is a stressful situation and encourage residents to stay safe and your cooperation with all Public Safety Officials is appreciated."
For the first time, health officials gave a breakdown of how old patients who have tested positive are. Most of the patients — 40 percent — are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4
- Less than 1% are aged 5-12
- Nearly 2% are aged 13-18
- 11% are aged 19-24
- 40% are aged 25-49
- Nearly 28% are aged 50-64
- 18% are aged 65 or older
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.