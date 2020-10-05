Milton Area School District became the fifth Valley school district to report a positive COVID-19 case when district officials reported one middle school student had tested positive on Monday.
The news came on a day when the state Department of Health (DOH) announced another 672 COVID-19 cases, including 41 in the Valley.
Most of the local cases are in Montour County, where an outbreak at a nursing home accounted for 18 of the Valley's new cases. A separate countywide database of long-term care facilities shows 22 new cases at nursing homes in the county.
Statewide there were 11 new deaths on Monday, including one in Union County. It is the seventh death in that county — the first since Sept. 1 — and 89th in the Valley.
In a letter to district officials, Milton Superintendent Cathy Keegan confirmed a middle school student tested positive on Sunday.
The district's protocols were put into place, including building a timeline of the case, contact tracing and discussions with the DOH about who needs to quarantine and whether schools should remain open.
"To do your part in the mitigation efforts and keep our schools open, I want to reinforce the need for healthy self‐care and the monitoring of symptoms," Keegan wrote. "We kindly ask that you please reinforce and model: 1. Washing your hands often. 2. Proper mask-wearing, covering the nose and mouth. 3. Strongly encourage social distancing.
"If your children are sick, please do not send them to school."
Cases on the rise
There have now been 164,207 cases of COVID in Pennsylvania since March and state health officials estimate 82 percent have already recovered.
Locally, there have been 2,324 cases in the Valley: 1,144 in Northumberland County, 568 in Union, 386 in Snyder and 216 in Montour. According to Monday's data release, there were 18 new cases in Montour, 12 in Northumberland, 10 in Union and one in Snyder.
There was another sharp increase in active cases at federal prison facilities in Allenwood. While there are no active cases at nearby United States Penitentiary-Lewisburg, the federal Bureau of Prisons said there were another 30 new cases at Allenwood on Monday. There are 86 active cases — 78 inmates and eight staffers — at two facilities. Eighty-one of the cases are at the medium-security unit.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 dropped below 600 on Monday. According to state data, there are 594 Pennsylvanians in state hospitals — down nine from Sunday and well below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. There also are 75 residents on ventilators, including three in the Valley. Locally, there are 44 residents hospitalized, including 28 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 10 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. Two patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators.