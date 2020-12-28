Statewide and local COVID-19 hospitalizations inched upward today, even as new cases continue to decline according to data provided by the state Department of Health.
There were 90 more Pennsylvanians hospitalized than on Sunday, including 17 new patients at Geisinger in Danville. Hospitalizations peaked at 6,346 on Dec. 16 and stood at 5,995 at noon today.
Pennsylvania registered 3,779 new COVID-19 cases today. It was the first time since Nov. 9 with fewer than 4,000 new cases.
State health officials announced another 76 deaths. The Valley's only new death was recorded in Northumberland County, the 207th COVID-related death in the county.
There were 74 new cases in the Valley in today's data release: 31 in Montour County, 22 in Northumberland, 16 in Union and five in Snyder.
There were still 331 active cases at federal prison facilities in Union County.
As of this morning, there were 104 active inmate cases at Allenwood’s medium-security prison. There were 20 active staff cases at the facility.
In the low-security unit, there were 145 active cases, including 136 inmates. There are also 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there were 45 active inmate cases and 11 staffers with active infections.
Cases at state prisons remained steady on Monday. There are 2,597 combined cases at two dozen state prisons. At SCI-Coal Township, there are 25 active cases, including 17 inmates, decreases of nine and seven respectively.
There are 55 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 50 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are 30 cases, including 22 residents.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations increased across Pennsylvania and in the Valley again.
As of noon Monday, there were 5,995 residents hospitalized across the state, up 90 from Sunday. There were 1,174 residents being treated in intensive care units, up 29, and 715 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of 32. The state reported 624 adult ICU beds were open statewide.
Locally, there were 236 patients in three hospitals, an increase of five.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 177 patients — a one-day increase of 17 — with 42 of them in the ICU and 25 on ventilators. There were 10 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 10 patients hospitalized, two in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The facility had no open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 48 hospitalizations — down 12 — with nine patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator. It has six ICU beds open.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 10,220 cases, 1,473 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County had 29 active resident cases and 27 active staff cases. There have been 141 total cases at the facility, according to the center's report on Monday. There were also three positive cases at Maria Joseph Manor in Danville.
At Riverwoods in Lewisburg, there were 29 active cases (21 residents) as of Monday morning. There were eight active staff cases and 98 people — 88 residents and 10 staffers — are in quarantine or isolation.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation, there have been 38 active cases. Of the 97 residents who have tested positive, 73 have recovered; of the 66 staffers who have tested positive, 52 have returned to work.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 1,008 cases (809 residents and 199 staffers) along with 151 deaths. Snyder County has had 136 cases (110 residents, 26 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 177 cases (145 residents, 32 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 154 cases (128 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities.