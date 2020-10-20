There were 1,557 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania on Tuesday — including a dozen in the Valley — as hospitalizations increased to more than 900 across the state.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health also announced another five deaths in the Valley, including four in Northumberland County as that county surpassed 100 deaths due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
There was also a third positive case within the Shikellamy School District, this time a high school student who had not been in school since Oct. 2.
Statewide there have now been 184,872 cases and 8,533 deaths. The 33 deaths are the most since Oct. 10.
Pennsylvania has had 15 consecutive days with at least 1,000 new cases, the longest stretch since there were 18 consecutive days in April. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 106 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 109 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 158 cases.
Over the past week, there have been 10,011 positive cases among 228,245 tests across Pennsylvania.
The number of residents hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 also increased in Tuesday's data release from the state Department of Health. There are now 918 Pennsylvanians hospitalized — up 48 from Monday — as the number continues to increase. While the state peaked at more than 2,800 hospitalizations in April, there were just 444 residents in the hospital on Sept. 26. There are 94 people on ventilators, including nine at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
In the Valley, there were six new cases in Snyder County, five in Northumberland and one in Montour. There were no new cases in Union County.
State health officials also confirmed another five deaths in the region, including four in Northumberland and one in Union County. Since Oct. 1, there have been 40 deaths in Northumberland County, which has now had 103 residents die. There have also been 15 deaths in Snyder, eight in Union and seven in Montour. Of the total number of deaths, 95 have been linked to long-term care facilities, including 85 in Northumberland County.
Valley counties have reported 2,726 cases, including 1,351 in Northumberland County, 646 in Union County, 452 in Snyder County and 277 in Montour.
Of the Valley's 2,726 cases, 741 of them have been linked to 16 long-term care facilities: 524 cases in Northumberland County (396 residents, 128 staff members), 98 in Snyder County (82 residents, 16 staffers), 90 in Montour County (72 residents, 18 staffers) and 29 in Union County (20 residents, 9 staffers).
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, in its Monday update, reported 77 total active cases, 60 in residents and 10 in workers. To date, the facility has had 161 cases, including 104 in residents.
In Valley hospitals, there are 31 residents being treated for the virus and 10 on ventilators. The number of patients at Geisinger being treated on ventilators remained at nine, while the number of patients being treated dropped from 22 to 18. Geisinger-Shamokin is now treating seven, none of them on ventilators. There are six patients — one being treated on a ventilator — at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Positive test at Shikellamy
According to Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle the district received notice of the positive on Tuesday. He said the student has not been in the school in more than two weeks.
"According to the Department of Health there is no need for any other individuals to quarantine because of the last exposure date being Oct. 2 and school will remain open."
This is the third student to test positive since the school opened in September.
On Sept. 4, a high school student tested positive, while on Oct. 12, the district reported its second case, this one at Chief Shikellamy Elementary school
"This situation is evidence that our district and our parents are working together to keep our schools as safe as possible," Bendle said. "The two major items that continue to protect us as a school community are wearing face-covering and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms."
Bendle said if a child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact with someone who has tested positive, to keep the child home and the school will work with the family to provide the child school work.
"We are grateful to our faculty, staff and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan," Bendle said.