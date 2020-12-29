New COVID-19 cases and deaths both increased on Tuesday following a dip over the holiday weekend.
The state Department of Health announced another 8,545 cases — the most since Christmas Eve — and 267 deaths statewide. Locally, all four counties had at least one death linked to the novel coronavirus, including five new deaths in Union County. There were three new deaths in Northumberland County — giving the county 77 this month — and one each in Montour and Snyder counties.
State officials also announced 82,790 doses of COVID-19 have been administered as of Tuesday morning.
There were 21 cumulative new cases in four federal prison facilities in Union County with 353 active cases. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were 128 active cases — down 17 since Monday — including 119 inmates and nine staffers. At Allenwood's medium-security unit, there were 135 cases — up nine inmate cases. There were still 15 active staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were now 75 active cases, up nine. There were 55 active inmate cases and 20 staff cases.
Case counts were also up at state prisons. There were 3,128 active cases — a one-day increase of 531 cases. At SCI-Coal Township there were 30 active cases, up five. There were 22 inmate cases and eight staff cases.
There were 55 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 50 staffers. The Danville State Hospital reported 30 cases, including 22 residents.
There were 54 new cases in Northumberland County, 27 in Union County and 23 in Snyder County. Montour County's data continued its up-and-down trends as the state reconciles tests completed at Geisinger's main campus. Montour's cumulative total dropped by 43 cases on Tuesday.
Twenty-five counties had at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, including 1,020 in Allegheny County.
Hospitalizations
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 6,022 residents hospitalized across the state, up 27 from Monday. There were 1,174 residents being treated in intensive care units, the same as Monday, and 698 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of 17. The state reported 576 adult ICU beds, a decrease of 48, were open statewide.
Locally, there were 260 patients in three hospitals, an increase of 24.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 189 patients — a one-day increase of 12 — with 41 of them in the ICU and 25 on ventilators. There were 9 adult ICU beds available, a decrease of one.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 9 patients hospitalized, a decrease of one. None of them were in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. The facility had no open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 62 hospitalizations — up 14 — with nine patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator. It has five ICU beds open.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 10,220 cases, 1,491 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region, including 18 new cases on Tuesday.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County had 21 active resident cases and 20 active staff cases. There have been 141 total cases at the facility, according to the center's report on Monday. The state's facility-specific database showed nine deaths at the facility. There were also three positive cases at Maria Joseph Manor in Danville.
At Riverwoods in Lewisburg, there were 34 active cases (28 residents) as of Tuesday morning. There were six active staff cases and 87 people — 81 residents and six staffers — are in quarantine or isolation.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 1,009 cases (809 residents and 199 staffers) along with 154 deaths. Snyder County has had 137 cases (110 residents, 27 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 186 cases (152 residents, 34 staffers) and nine deaths at five locations. There have been 159 cases (131 residents, 28 staffers) and 11 deaths at seven Union County facilities.