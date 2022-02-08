The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nearly 200 patients on Tuesday and the state Department of Health recorded 196 more deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 3,341 patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms, the smallest total since late November. The number of hospitalizations in local hospitals dropped by one to its lowest total since mid-November.
The 196 deaths recorded in Tuesday's report is the highest total in a week and includes four deaths locally: Two in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties.
Pennsylvania's statewide overall COVID case count declined by 4,483 on Tuesday after the state added 7,855 cases on Monday. The state has changed case counts throughout the pandemic as health officials reconcile testing data. The state's data show 3,593 new cases were registered by midnight Monday.
Locally, Montour County had a cumulative increase of 10 new cases, while Snyder County added three. Union County had a cumulative reduction of 25 cases, while Northumberland County's overall total dropped by 14.
There were eight new cases at long-term care facilities in the Valley on Tuesday, including six in Northumberland County — three resident and three staff cases — and one resident and one staff case in Montour County.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.26 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — nine counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only 22 counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.1 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 87 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 3,341 hospitalizations statewide, down 193 from Monday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Nov. 22, 2022.
Statewide, there were 558 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 48, and 358 were breathing using ventilators, down 14.
There were 121 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday. There were 91 patients at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Geisinger-Shamokin and 22 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 18 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, of its COVID patients, 16 of 22 were not fully vaccinated, along with five of six being treated in the ICU and the one patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility has 110 active inmate cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases.
There were 36 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and five inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were 30 inmate cases and 22 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg.
There were 12 inmate cases and 14 staff cases — down 16 staff cases — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC).
As of Tuesday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 63 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were 23 resident and 14 staff cases.
There were six girls cases in the North Central Secure Treatment Units (NCSTU). There were fewer than five staff infections at the girls unit and eight staff cases at the boys unit. Numbers at the NCSTU remained the same as reported since the weekend.