The Department of Health registered 130 new COVID cases in the Valley on Friday, the second-highest total this month and part of a statewide increase of 4,496 cases.
The news comes as hospitalizations statewide dropped for the fifth time in six days statewide, but increased for the fifth consecutive day at Valley hospitals.
Friday's new infections pushed the monthly total to 100,369 with nine days remaining in the month. There were 50,030 cases last October. DOH officials also added 88 COVID-related deaths to the statewide total, the fifth day in a row with at least 60 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
So far in October, 1,503 Pennsylvania residents have died from the coronavirus. State data show 1,165 died in September and 670 died in October 2020.
Northumberland County registered 63 new cases, while there were also 37 cases in Union County, 21 in Snyder and 10 in Montour.
The 130 cases in the Valley is the largest one-day increase since Oct. 8 and the 10th time in October with at least 100 new cases.
Bucknell University is reporting five active cases on campus, according to its dashboard, including three student cases. There have been three positive tests this week — down from 12 last week — and two students are in isolation.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 85.5 percent of counties have high transmission rates.
Sullivan County is the only county that did not report a new case on Friday. Fifteen counties reported at least 100 new cases on Friday, with Allegheny reporting 330 and four others reporting at least 200.
There are four new cases at Valley nursing homes in the latest update, all resident cases. There are three cases in Montour County and one in Northumberland County.
There have been 2,350 cases linked to Valley long-term care facilities since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,900 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 29 from Thursday and the fifth time in six days it has dropped.
Of those hospitalized, 668 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), level with Thursday, and 387 were being treated on ventilators, down one.
According to data provided by the state, there were 110 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Friday, up seven in one day and 23 over the past four days. There were 21 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 15 on ventilators, down one, and Evangelical was treating one.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 61 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 42 patients at Evangelical and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 32 of 42 patients hospitalized were not vaccinated, while five of eight in the ICU were not vaccinated.
Across its system, Geisinger is reporting 151 of 174 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, while 33 of 38 patients in the ICU and 28 of 32 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley, or state-operated facilities and the number of cases at Selinsgrove Center remained level on Friday.
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Friday. There were 102 staff cases statewide, up five. There were 80 active inmate cases statewide — down three — but none at Coal Township.
There are still seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including three inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Friday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the 10th consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.