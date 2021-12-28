Another 11,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus increased by more than 100 for the second consecutive day.
Statewide, there were 131 deaths linked to COVID, including five in the Valley.
State Department of Health officials announced 11,206 new cases on Tuesday, the seventh time this month with at least 10,000 new cases. Tuesday's total pushes the monthly total to nearly 240,000 across Pennsylvania, the second-most of any month since the pandemic began in early 2020. There have been an average of 8,546 infections per day this month.
More than 12 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come this month.
There were 130 new cases reported in the Valley on Tuesday. There were 48 new infections in Northumberland County, 37 in Snyder, 30 in Union and 15 in Montour. Tuesday's increase pushed the Valley past 35,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
Twenty-three counties reported at least 100 new cases on Tuesday while Cameron and Forest counties had no new cases.
There were five deaths in the Valley linked to COVID, including four in Snyder County and two in Northumberland. There have now been 800 COVID deaths in the Valley in the last 22 months.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 85.57 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.74 percent were showing low levels.
There have been 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.2 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, the DOH reported 4,648 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, up 139 from Monday and up nearly 300 over the past two days.
Of that total, 910 were being treated in intensive care units — down two — and 586 were on ventilators, up 17 and up 35 over the last two days.
There were 189 patients hospitalized locally, down from as high as 216 last week.
There were 113 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 26 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 44 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down six from its last report. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 29 on ventilators. Shamokin had eight in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU and three on ventilators. According to hospital officials, 33 of 44 COVID patients at Evangelical were not fully vaccinated, along with all 10 in the ICU and the three patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still 176 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 143 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, and 29 at the medium-security unit, both unchanged since Thursday. There is also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There were three inmate cases and 13 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Tuesday's report has three fewer inmate cases and one more staff case at SCI-Coal.
Statewide, there were 151 inmate cases — down five — and 219 staff cases, down seven.
There were 14 staff cases and no client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, five client cases and less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.