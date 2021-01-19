COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly on Tuesday, ending a week-long string of decreases across Pennsylvania.
The Department of Health announced 5,341 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 115 in the Valley. It was Pennsylvania's 10th day in a row with fewer than 8,000 new cases.
Also on Tuesday, state health officials announced that more than 400,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed across Pennsylvania.
The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Valley increased by 59. While Montour County added 17 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, the county's overall total dropped by 39 due to testing results from Geisinger being sent to state facilities. There were 56 new cases in Northumberland County, 27 in Snyder and 15 in Union County.
Statewide, there were another 77 deaths linked to COVID-19, including three in Northumberland County and one in Union County.
DOH officials report that 409,438 first dozes of COVID-19 vaccine have distributed. There have also been, 68,491 residents who have received both doses. In the Valley, 9,939 people have received the first dose and 2,125 have received both doses.
Hospitals
For the first time since Jan. 11, the number of patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities increased on Tuesday. There were 4,593 residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania, up 11. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) decreased to 918, down 32. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Monday to 569, down 14. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 when 6,346 residents were being treated in hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by eight to 204, including 45 in ICUs, and 28 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 154 patients in its Danville facility, down six. The hospital is now treating 37 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators, both up one from Monday.
At Geisinger Shamokin, nine patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, 41 patients were hospitalized, a decrease of two since Monday. Seven are in ICUs, while no patients are being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 13,713 cases, 1,771 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 23 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 860 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 174 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 244 residents and 53 staff members have tested positive. There have been 19 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 220 resident cases, 35 staff member cases and 25 deaths.