COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by more than 100 statewide on Tuesday and the state Department of Health registered 4,577 new cases.
In the Valley, there were 59 new cases, including 27 in Northumberland County. There were also 18 new cases in Union County, 11 in Snyder and three in Montour. There were no new deaths in the region for the fourth consecutive day.
Tuesday's statewide case total was the highest in three days and marked the sixth time in eight days with at least 4,000 new cases. State health officials also announced 77 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day total since Feb. 25.
Pennsylvania officials say more than 7.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and a quarter of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Across the Valley, 47,779 residents are fully vaccinated.
Across the state, there were 112,604 vaccines administered on Monday. More than 2.8 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated — about 25 percent of the state’s population, including 48,365 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,833 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up 128 from Monday. It is the highest one-day total since Feb. 9. Of those patients, 576 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up 15, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by a dozen to 292.
At Valley hospitals, 75 patients were hospitalized, five more than Monday. There were 19 patients in ICUs and six on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 45 patients, according to the state’s report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were five patients being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 25 admitted patients. Six were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
At Bucknell University, there were 97 active cases, including 95 cases among students. There were two fewer active cases on campus than on Monday according to the university’s dashboard. There were two tests on campus on Monday.
The university had 162 students in isolation, up three. Thirty-eight percent of the university’s allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 19 active cases — 16 students and three staffers, even with Monday's total. Since the semester began, there have been 129 cases, including 108 students.
Prisons and state centers
There is one new active COVID-19 case across four federal prisons in Union County. As of Tuesday morning, there are two inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg. There are no active cases at any of the three Allenwood sites.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,188 cases among inmates and 183 cases among staffers.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 11 active cases, level with the state’s previous report; there are now two inmate cases and nine staff cases. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are no active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are 10 staffers with COVID, down one from Monday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were no new cases in the Valley in the latest data.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 303 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,041 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.