Pennsylvania registered 4,268 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Additionally, the number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals continued to rise more than 200 new hospitalizations since Sunday.
There are another 226 residents hospitalized on Monday than there were on Sunday. After 400 patients were hospitalized statewide on Sept. 20, there are now 4,631 Pennsylvania residents in the hospital due to COVID-19, state health officials reported. There are 970 residents being treated in the ICU, a one-day increase of 52, and 499 on ventilators, up 25 from Sunday.
Since March, there have been, 361,464 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. State officials estimate 60 percent of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive have recovered. Since Nov. 1, there have now been 153,417 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 42.4 percent of the total case count statewide since March.
Statewide, there were also 32 deaths announced on Monday; there were no new deaths in the Valley. Since March, 10,383 residents have died, including 177 in the Valley.
Locally, the 64 new cases were in Northumberland County (33 new cases), Union County (16 new cases), Snyder (9 new cases) and Montour (6 new cases). There have been 5,832 cases in the Valley: 2,668 cases and 126 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,679 cases and 16 deaths in Union County, 1,016 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 469 cases and 15 deaths in Montour. Monday marked the first time in six days the Valley did not have at least 100 cumulative cases.
There were 136 patients being treated at local hospitals, an increase of 13. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 89 patients — up 11 from Sunday — 30 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 11 patients on ventilators, up two from Sunday. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 10 patients being treated, including three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 37 patients hospitalized — an increase of seven — including 10 in the ICU and four on ventilators. Those numbers remained level on Monday.
Since March, there have been 2,828,049 negative tests statewide, including 19,757 in Union County, 17,434 in Northumberland County, 8,564 in Montour County and 6,714 in Snyder County.
According to the Department of Health, the statewide percent positivity from Nov. 20-26 was 11.7 percent. From Nov. 23-29, there were 392,547 tests conducted with 47,557 positive cases.
There are 14 counties with at least 100 new cases on Monday, including 483 in Philadelphia County and 400 in Allegheny.
Prisons, state center
The number of active cases at state facilities in Coal Township and Selinsgrove remained steady.
The Department of Human Services shows 23 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including nine residents and 14 staffers. There have been 38 cases since the pandemic began at the Selinsgrove Center.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there were 1,828 cases, including 1,270 among inmates. The numbers have remained the same since Friday.
The Bureau of Prison's federal dashboard showed 236 active cases at four facilities in Union County as their numbers continue to rise.
There are now 126 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with seven active staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 133 cases, 126 among inmates. At the low-security site there were two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg had five active staffer cases.
One inmate and one staffer have recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
Nursing home outbreak
More than half of the 125 residents at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
At least 70 residents have tested positive with verified lab results, said Melissa Polito, the facility administrator, in a posting Sunday on the facility's website page. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive, with verified test results. A total of 9 tests are pending, according to the post.
Watsontown Nursing is owned by Bedrock Care, which also owns Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Milton facility had a similar COVID outbreak among residents and staff in September. The Department of Health previously reported 106 resident cases with 35 deaths and 56 cases at the Milton location.