DANVILLE — Luke Stine and other Danville Area High School band members were supposed to leave on Tuesday for DisneyWorld.
Instead, they, like students statewide, were off from school for the unforeseeable future, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Not only were the band trip and swimming state finals previously canceled, prom and musical performances now are postponed — so far — according to an announcement Tuesday by Superintendent Ricki Boyle.
"The band trip's gone, prom is gone, spring band concert is gone," Stine said. "It's unfortunate. It was bound to happen. Once my swimming states got canceled, I knew the rest of it would end up like this."
He said, though, he could see why.
The band was supposed to perform at DisneyWorld, said Stine, 18, who also planned to play lacrosse this spring.
Boyle announced on the school district's website that the planned school events, including musical performances and the prom, are postponed due to Gov. Tom Wolf closing schools indefinitely.
The prom was scheduled for April 25 according to the district website.
“It’s a sad situation, but it’s for the best and it’ll all work out in the end,” said senior Vanessa Gill. "Better safe than sorry.”
Gill may be missing out on the prom, if it ultimately is canceled, but she is keeping busy while school is out.
Her mother, former school board member Dawn Koons Gill, said Vanessa has been helping to screen people in Geisinger Medical Center's Emergency Department.
"She was working in valet," Dawn said. "She offered to help screen about two weeks ago."
Boyle said the date for graduation remains the same (June 5), "but it is not clear if it will need to be virtual."
"The pandemic has changed our lives tremendously," Boyle wrote on the district website. "It feels like we have very little control anymore."
She added, "Since we do not have any idea how the next few months are going to play out, DASD is postponing all planned school events such as musical performances, prom, etc."