A student at Danville Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the first high school student to test positive in the district since September.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said this afternoon the student was last in school on Thursday. "Since the student was not in school in the last 48 hours there is not a need to quarantine any other students," Boyle said.
The district confirmed a positive case among middle school student on Monday. Boyle encouraged "all families to participate by using Cleared4School to determine if their child displays any symptoms and needs to be kept home. It is very important that we all work together to minimize COVID in our schools," Boyle wrote.
A staff member at Mount Carmel Area School District tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, superintendent Pete Cheddar said.
The district put out an announcement today that the employee had been quarantined because of exposure to someone else who tested positive. That employee tested positive on Wednesday morning.
"The Department of Health and our nursing staff have been contacted and we believe that all district level quarantines and positive cases are directly related," Superintendent Pete Cheddar said in the announcement. "No additional staff members need to quarantine after this latest positive case."
This is the second time this week the district had an announcement about positive tests. The district announced on Monday that two employees and one student at the junior-senior high school tested positive. The student was last at the high school on Oct. 28.
All district staff that are quarantining do not have direct day to day contact with students and teaching staff, Cheddar said.