Two Valley schools will be closed for parts or all of next week after positive COVID-19 tests.
Danville's Primary school and the Milton Middle School are the latest Valley schools to be impacted by the novel coronavirus, district officials announced Friday.
The Milton Area Middle School will be closed until next Thursday after the district announced two positive COVID-19 cases — one student and one staffer — this week. On Friday afternoon, Danville superintendent Ricki Boyle announced students at Danville's Primary School will be full remote all of next week after two confirmed positive cases a "significant number of students and staffers" are quarantined.
According to a release, students in the Milton middle school will go all virtual as the building closes for five days. Students in all other schools in the district — Baugher and White Deer elementary and the high school — will attend in school following their regular schedules and education option, according to Superintendent Cathy Keegan.
Also on Friday, Shamokin Area School District Superintendent said a staff member within the district has tested positive. Shamokin is now the sixth Valley district — joining Danville, Milton, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy — to have a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Milton's middle school students will return to in-person class Oct. 15. School is closed for the entire district on Monday for a professional development day. Lunches will be provided via curbside pick‐up for middle school students on Tuesday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. in front of the high school for middle school students
"Decisions about moving to a more remote‐based instructional model are based on the level of community spread within the county and number of positive cases of COVID‐19 in a school within a 14‐day period," Keegan wrote in a release. "The Department of Health will provide notification to anyone determined to be in close contact with individuals confirmed to be positive for COVID‐19 and instruct them to quarantine."
Boyle said the positive tests in the district, coupled with an increase in community spread following an outbreak at Grandview Nursing Home, led to the decision to go full remote learning for kindergarten students all next week. Students at Danville Area High School are using a staggered schedule so the entire student body is not in the school on a given day. That schedule has been extended twice already and will be in place until Nov. 30. Students at the intermediate and middle schools will continue as scheduled.
Milton and Danville become the second and third Valley school district to shut down a school due to COVID-19. Mount Carmel went to remote learning across all of its buildings following an outbreak in September.
At Shamokin, Venna said the district learned of the positive test on Thursday and conducted "extensive contact tracing" and determined there was no direct exposure for students. School buildings will remain open and there is no need to quarantine, he said.