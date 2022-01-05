More than 100 students and staff are quarantined across Danville Area School District, prompting the reinstitution of universal masking district-wide.
The new rule will go into effect Thursday, according to an alert sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, and will remain until further notice. School officials cited surging COVID-19 infections.
“There are maybe 30 to 35 that are probably positive,” Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. “That’s across the district.”
She said the first day that students were back from the holiday break, the district received 12 to 14 calls from the parents of high school students who said their kids had COVID.
While masking will be mandatory, administrators are trying to avoid going all virtual.
Boyle said kids don’t do well virtually and parents have work or other responsibilities and can’t be at home.
“The priority is to stay in-person,” the superintendent said. “We will make every attempt to stay in-person for as long as humanly possible.”
On Monday, the district had modified its COVID-19 masking rules to match new CDC guidelines following the holiday break. Mask-wearing was mandatory for anyone for days 6-10 following a five-day quarantine for students who test positive or who had close contacts within their families.
Statewide, 78.7 percent of pediatric hospital beds and 87.4 percent of pediatric intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the state Department of Health.
Pennsylvania has reported 111,058 new infections in the first five days of January, already making it the ninth-most infectious month of the pandemic. December 2021, was the most infectious with 299,504.
“Pennsylvania, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said Tuesday. “This should not cause panic, but it should be a call to immediate action. There are clear steps that every Pennsylvanian should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones."
The Health department reminded citizens to get vaccinated and get a booster when it is time, wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status and to get tested if exposed to the virus or symptomatic.