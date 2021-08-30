Some students at Danville Area School District and unvaccinated teachers and staff members will be required to wear masks in classrooms beginning today, Superintendent Ricki Boyle announced Sunday afternoon.
Southern Columbia's school board voted Sunday night to implement a mask policy when the district begins its school year today. All students, teachers, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks.
In a message sent to families within the district, Boyle announced new partial mask protocols due to a "marked increase" in the number of new cases in Montour County.
"Although we have not had any positive cases in the buildings directly we have had families identify that they have had family members test positive," Boyle wrote. "As we experienced last year, the best model of instruction is delivered when students are in-person. During this past week, we have seen neighboring districts have positive cases in their buildings necessitating a large number of students to be quarantined.
Beginning Monday, the following protocols will be in place:
- All students grades Pre-K to 5 must wear masks while in the classrooms. They may remove their masks in the hallways and when outdoors.
- All students in grades 6-12, regardless of vaccination, are encouraged to wear masks when in the classroom.
- All unvaccinated faculty and staff will wear masks while in the classroom since we are limited to when we can institute a 6-foot social distance.
Boyle also wrote that masks are not required outdoors; mask breaks will be reinstated as required during the 2020-2021 school year; vaccinated faculty and staff are not mandated to wear masks and these individuals must provide vaccine verification to the school nurse by August 31, 2021. Masks are mandated for everyone on school buses.