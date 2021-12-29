With data coming in from the holiday weekend, the state Department of Health registered 17,520 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase of the pandemic.
It was the eighth time this month with more than 10,000 new cases in a single day and the third day in a row.
After just one case was reported out of Philadelphia County on Tuesday, the county recorded an increase 4,315 on Wednesday.
Wednesday's total pushes the monthly total to more than 250,000, the second-most of any month since the pandemic began in early 2020, trailing only December 2020. There have been an average of 8,995 infections per day this month. The state's seven-day rolling average for new cases now sits at 11,394, the highest at any point in the 22-month pandemic.
More than 12 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come this month.
There were 223 new cases reported in the Valley on Wednesday. There were 95 new infections in Northumberland County, 60 in Snyder, 37 in Union and 31 in Montour.
Statewide, there were 304 new deaths linked to COVID on Wednesday, a number that includes some reporting from the weekend after no deaths were registered Dec. 25-26.
There were eight deaths in the Valley linked to COVID — 13 over the past two days — including four in Union County and two each in Snyder and Northumberland counties. There have been 78 deaths of Valley residents due to COVID in December.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forest County, in northwestern Pennsylvania, is reporting moderate transmission, one of 130 counties nationally to have moderate transmission rates.
Sixty-six counties also reported new cases on Thursday with Cameron County not reporting any new cases for the second day in a row. Twenty-seven counties reported at least 100 cases and four counties — Allegheny, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia — each added more than 1,000 cases to their totals.
Nationwide, 85.35 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.74 percent were showing low levels.
There have been 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.2 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 74% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of 1:30 p.m.. Wednesday, with 4,813 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, up 165 from Tuesday. It marked third consecutive day hospitalizations jumped by more than 100.
Of that total, 926 were being treated in intensive care units — up 16— and 593 were on ventilators, up seven.
There were 181 patients hospitalized locally, down from as high as 216 last week.
There were 119 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up six — 20 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 42 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down six from its last report. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators. Shamokin had seven in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were six patients in the ICU and three on ventilators. According to hospital officials, 32 of 42 COVID patients at Evangelical were not fully vaccinated, along with all six in the ICU and the three patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 149 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 113 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood — down 30 from Tuesday — and 26 at the medium-security unit, down three. There was also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. In Wednesday's report, there are also five new inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg.
There were two inmate cases and nine staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Wednesday's report added one more inmate case, while there are four fewer staff cases at SCI-Coal.
Statewide, there were 162 inmate cases — up 11 — and 219 staff cases, level with Tuesday.
There were 12 staff cases — down two and fewer than client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.