The state Department of Health recorded another 95 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, the third day in a row with at least 75 deaths across Pennsylvania.
State Health officials registered 4,312 new cases in its latest release, the fourth day in a row cases have increased. Among that total were another 126 new cases — with more than 250 over the past two days — in the Valley.
The statewide death toll increased the monthly death total to 1,892, sixth-most in any month since the pandemic began, and 230 over the past two days. There were also three deaths in the Valley linked to COVID, state officials said, including two in Union County and one in Northumberland. There have been three deaths locally in each of the past two days and 16 in the last 10 days.
Locally, there were 79 new cases in Northumberland County, 28 in Union, 10 in Snyder and nine in Montour. Northumberland County has had at least 20 new cases over each of the past nine days, while Union County has had that made for three days in a row and seven of the last nine.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 76.04 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down 9.4 percent. The CDC reports that 1.8 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported new cases on Thursday for the first time in three days. A dozen counties reported at least 100 new cases in the latest report.
Health officials reported more than 13.7 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. This week, the state surpassed 600,000 booster shots administered. More than 89,000 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 2,742 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up down 96 from Wednesday. The number of patients hospitalized locally increased by four
Of those hospitalized statewide, 678 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 15, and 367 were being treated on ventilators, down five for the second day in a row.
According to data provided by the state, there were 104 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Thursday. There were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up two — seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating four.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 69 COVID-19 positive patients, up five. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 22 of 28 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, while five of seven in the ICU and all four on ventilators were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported Wednesday.
Prisons, state facilities
There were still four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 111 staff cases statewide — up one — including 26 at SCI Smithfield. There were 65 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one inmate each. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg. There are 25 active inmate cases at the low-security unit on Thursday, the same as Wednesday's report. There is one fewer staff case there.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Thursday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.