Pennsylvania health officials announced 12,745 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — the second-highest total of the pandemic — along with 225 new deaths, the third day in a row with at least 220 deaths.
At 1 p.m. the state Department of Health updated its hospitalization data. There are now 5,877 residents hospitalized statewide and 1,218 are being treated in intensive care units.
The Department of Health has started to reconcile data out of Montour County after a sharp spike there was caused by testing from Geisinger's Danville campus being completed by state officials. Montour County's case count doubled in four days last week as state health officials linked all positive cases from a batch of tests out of Geisinger to Montour County. On Friday, the county saw a drop of 626 total cases. According to the county-specific database, there were 13 new cases in the county.
Northumberland County had 184 cases, likely some from Montour County, while Union County added 60 and Snyder County 54. Total there were 311 new cases in the Valley on Friday. Columbia County, which also has a Geisinger hospital, increased by 126.
There were also four more deaths, all in Northumberland County.
The 12,745 cases announced by the Department of Health on Friday is the second-highest one-day total since state health officials began tracking data in March. Saturday there were 12,884 cases. Thirty-five counties across Pennsylvania had at least 100 new cases on Thursday, including 1,322 in Allegheny County and 1,151 in Philadelphia County.
As of noon Friday, there were 5,877, state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, down 209 from Thursday's data. Of that total, there were 1,218 state residents being treated in intensive care units and 165 being treated on ventilators. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there were 596 adult ICU beds open across the state Wednesday, an increase of 30.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased to 173, up nine. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 119 patients, including 34 in the ICU, That is an increase of eight patients and five being treated in the ICU since Thursday. The hospital was also treating 11 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 12 patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 42 patients hospitalized including 10 in the ICU and three on ventilators. According to state data, there are 16 available adult ICU beds combined at the three facilities (11 Geisinger in Danville; five at Evangelical). Geisinger-Shamokin does not have any open adult ICU beds.
Nursing homes
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive, one has successfully recovered, according to the facility's latest update. Fifty-eight staff members have tested positive and 35 of them have returned to work. There are two tests pending at the facility. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 69 active cases, 44 among residents and 25 among staff, according to a facility report released Thursday. There have been 129 confirmed cases at the center.
There have been at least 1,206 cases at Valley nursing homes, an increase of 22 since Thursday. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 881 cases (700 residents and 181 staffers) along with 131 deaths. Snyder County has had 121 cases (102 residents, 19 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 114 cases (88 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 90 cases (70 residents, 20 staffers) and four deaths at seven Union County facilities.
There were seven new deaths attributed to Northumberland County long-term care facilities as deaths that have occurred at the Watsontown facility are added to the total. A company spokesman said earlier this week that 15 residents have died at the facility.
Prisons, state facilities
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 76 active cases — 44 inmates and 32 staffers. Statewide, there were 3,617 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 2,501 inmates.
There were 71 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 19 people receiving services and 52 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 13 resident and 10 staff active cases, an increase of one resident. There were also at least 11 positive COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including nine staffers at the female unit.
As of Friday morning, there were 113 total active cases across four federal prison facilities in Union County, an increase of two from Thursday.
There were 31 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 23 inmates and eight staffers
There is one active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 13 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 60 active cases, 47 among inmates. USP-Lewisburg had eight active staff cases.