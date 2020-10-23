Pennsylvania had its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday when the state Department of Health announced 2,219 statewide cases and 62 more cases in the Susquehanna Valley.
The previous high in Pennsylvania was 1,989 on April 9. On Thursday, the state announced more than 2,000 cases, but part of the data was from previous data as DOH officials reconciled a faulty data file. The state also announced another 33 deaths — including four in the Valley — on Friday.
School officials at Danville, Mount Carmel and Selinsgrove school districts confirmed new COVID-19 cases at their elementary schools on Friday.
Pennsylvania has had at least 1,000 new cases for 18 consecutive days, matching the record set in early April.
Hospitalizations also continued to rise Friday with another 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, increasing the total to 1,068, with 122 patients being treated on ventilators. In the Valley, there are still 29 patients hospitalized — 20 at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and four at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating nine patients on ventilators.
The new cases pushed the statewide total to 190,579 since March. DOH reports 2,200,868 negative tests have been conducted and 78 percent of residents who have tested positive have recovered. State health officials announced another 33 deaths, which increases the state total to 8,625.
There are another 62 Valley COVID-19 cases in the latest data release, including 33 in Northumberland County, 13 in Union, 10 in Montour and six in Snyder. Six of Montour County's cases are residents of long-term care facilities, while two are resident cases in Union County.
While the state's county-by-county data showed four new deaths in the region — two in Union County and one each in Northumberland and Snyder — a separate database that looks at long-term care facilities by county attributes seven new local deaths to COVID-19.
Since March, there have been 2,848 cases in Valley counties: 1,320 in Northumberland, 672 in Union, 465 in Snyder and 291 in Montour. Of that total, 760 are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 143 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 107 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 17 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 10 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and nine in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
There are 72 active cases at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County. The National Guard completed its mission at the site in Mahoning Township last week.
Since March, there have been 760 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, there have been 396 resident and 129 staff cases, 82 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 79 resident and 19 staff cases in Montour, and 30 resident and nine staff cases in Union County.
School cases
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district was notified Friday morning of a positive case of a Primary School student. Boyle said the student was in the school on Wednesday. Boyle said the school will not close following a discussion with the Department of Health.
Danville's primary school was closed last week — students in kindergarten through second grade did remote work — due to a series of positive tests.
At Selinsgrove, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the district was notified of two positive cases at its elementary school. Jankowski said the infected individuals came into contact with someone who was positive for the novel coronavirus outside of school.
Jankowski said the district has notified those who need to quarantine, who will be contacted by the Department of Health.
Also, on Friday, Mount Carmel Superintendent Pete Cheddar said a student who was last in school on Monday had a confirmed positive test. Contact tracing is underway, Cheddar said, but the school will remain open.
University cases
Bucknell University reported two new active cases on Friday, one staff member and one student. Of the school's 21 total cases since students returned, 15 have been among students. As of Thursday, 35 of the school's students were in isolation.
At Susquehanna University, the total cases on campus stayed the same at 14. There are five active cases. Scholars House has been under testing protocols since Oct. 15. The university reported four new cases in the last week.
Bloomsburg University reported no new cases on Friday after reporting one new case in each of its previous three updates. The school updates its online dashboard on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There are two active student cases, one student went home and the other is isolating off-campus. There have been 366 cases at the school, 362 among students.