There were 100 new COVID cases in the Valley for the third time in four days on Monday and the state Department of Health registered another 4,395 cases across Pennsylvania.
Statewide, there have been at least 4,000 new cases six times in the past week. Statewide, DOH officials recorded another 12 deaths linked to the coronavirus, ending a string of six consecutive days with at least 30 deaths. There were no local deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Over the seven days, DOH officials registered 384 deaths statewide.
In the region, there were 100 new cases, the 14th day in a row with at least 50 new cases in the Valley. There were 49 cases in Northumberland County, 22 in Snyder, 15 in Union and 14 in Montour. It is the second time in four days with at least 10 new cases in Montour County and the 14 cases in that county is highest since mid-February.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
State health officials reported more than 12.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. In the Valley, 87,353 residents are fully vaccinated.
There were seven new cases at Valley nursing homes in Monday's update, four resident cases in Union County, two in Northumberland and one in Montour. There have been 2,280 cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020.
One death in Northumberland County was linked to a nursing home in the latest data released Monday, the 225th death in the county linked to COVID.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,776 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 24 from Sunday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 672 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — back up three after dropping on Sunday — and 278 were being treated on ventilators, also up three.
Among 112 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19, there were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 patients on ventilators. Evangelical is treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 33 patients at Evangelical — up three — and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 25 of the 33 patients hospitalized were unvaccinated, including all six being treated in the ICU and the patient on a ventilator.. Across all of its hospitals on Thursday, Geisinger reported 90 percent of the 173 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated and 91 percent of patients being treated in the ICU were not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, State facilities
There are still nine active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including five inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There are no cases at USP-Lewisburg and no new cases from the weekend report on Monday.
The state Department of Human Services is still reporting 19 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Monday morning.