Pennsylvania recorded more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the seventh consecutive day with at least that many, as all 67 counties continue to see high community transmission rates.
According to state Health officials, Pennsylvania had 3,010 new cases in its latest release, including 64 in the Valley.
DOH officials also registered 10 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, the seventh day in a row with at least 10. There were no deaths in the Valley tied to COVID.
There were 64 new cases in the Valley, including 22 in Northumberland County, 21 in Snyder, 18 in Union and three in Montour.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
State health officials reported more than 12.7 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. The latest data show 68.5 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,713 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 22 from Sunday.
On July 13, the number of COVID patients hospitalized across the state was 243. It has increased every week since, surpassing 2,000 patients on Sept. 7.
Of those hospitalized, 648 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — down 12 — and 341 were being treated on ventilators, down 10 from Sunday.
Among 107 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — up 11 from previous reports — there were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating five patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 57 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 33 patients at Evangelical and 17 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 28 of the 33 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, including seven of eight being treated in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
There are two new active COVID cases at SCI-Coal Township, according to the latest data from the state Department of Corrections.
On Monday, the state reports one inmate case and nine staff cases at the state prison. One of the staff cases and the inmate case are both new. Statewide, there are 107 inmate cases, including 66 at Chester. There are 130 inmate cases across the state.
There are still six active cases at the prisons in Union County, all level with reports from the weekend. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case, and there were four active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There was also an inmate case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, first reported Friday. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Monday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 95 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center. The state’s report still included less than five cases among residents and 8 staff cases, the same numbers as reported Saturday.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys and girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
New staff cases, less than five, were reported at the Danville State Hospital on Monday.