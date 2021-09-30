State Health officials recorded 77 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday — the third day in a row with at least 75 deaths statewide — including four in the Valley.
The Department of Health registered 4,892 new cases, the 10th consecutive day with at least 3,000 new cases and the ninth time over that span with more than 4,000.
Over the past three days, DOH officials registered 249 deaths statewide. There were three deaths among Northumberland County residents linked to the coronavirus and one in Union County. Ten Northumberland County residents have died over the last 10 days due to complications from COVID-19 and 21 this month. From May 1 to Sept. 1, 20 Northumberland County residents died from COVID according to state data.
In the region, there were 87 new cases, the highest total in six days. There were 42 new cases in Northumberland County, 22 in Snyder County, 17 in Union and six in Montour. There have been at least 50 new cases in the Valley 28 times in September.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
All 67 counties also reported new cases on Thursday with 18 reporting at least 100. Allegheny County had 361 new cases, while Lancaster, Philadelphia and York counties each had more than 200.
There were four new cases at Valley nursing homes in Thursday's update, three resident cases each in Union County and another in Northumberland County. There have been 2,266 cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020.
State health officials reported more than 12.7 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. The latest data show 68.6 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated. In the Valley, 86,904 residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 2,795 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 48 from Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 694 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 13 — and 379 were being treated on ventilators, up three from Wednesday.
Among 106 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — up one from Wednesday — there were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 15 patients on ventilators, up two from Wednesday.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 63 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and 14 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 20 of the 27 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, including six of seven being treated in the ICU. Across all of its hospitals, Geisinger is reporting 90 percent of the 173 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated and 91 percent of patients being treated in the ICU are not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 15 active COVID cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley according to the state Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
On Thursday, the state reported nine staff cases at the state prison — level with Wednesday's — along with one active inmate case. Statewide, there were 42 inmate cases, down two. There were 117 staff cases across the state, including 29 at SCI Cambria.
There were six active cases at the prisons in Union County. There are two inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood, along with one staff case at the medium-security unit and three more staff cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Allenwood, up one. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Thursday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 94 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
There are still 19 active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, according to the Department of Human Services. The state’s report still included less than five cases among residents and 19 staff cases.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there is one case among residents at the girls units. There are no cases among boys or staffers at either facility.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases among clients.