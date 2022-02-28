The state Department of Health registered 596 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest total in more than seven months.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms also continued to drop statewide, while staying level in the three Valley hospitals.
The 596 new cases recorded Monday was the lowest total since state Health officials added 556 cases on July 26, 2021. The state also added one COVID-related death on Monday. There we no local deaths tied to the coronavirus.
The state's seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 1,842, down from more than 28,000 in January.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases are down 37 percent over the past week, deaths are down 14 percent and hospitalizations are down 17 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new cases is down 36 percent, deaths are down 27 percent and hospitalizations are down 20 percent.
Locally, there were 15 new cases recorded, the lowest total since Aug. 10, 2021. Monday's total included six in Northumberland County, four in Union, three in Montour and two in Snyder.
According to the new CDC guidance, Montour County is seeing high community transmission rates, while Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are reporting medium rates. Across Pennsylvania, 16 counties have low rates, 36 have medium and 15 have high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.5 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated according to the CDC and 66.9 percent of all residents are vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 1,399 hospitalizations statewide, down 40 from Sunday.
Statewide, there were 260 in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 164 were breathing using ventilators, up four.
There were 78 patients hospitalized locally on Monday, level with previous days’ reports. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 12 COVID patients, eight are not fully vaccinated, including two of the four being treated in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Monday, there were fewer than five cases among those receiving services and 18 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, the same figures as reported Saturday. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
The department reported less than five cases among both boys and staff members at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit. There were no cases in the girls unit.
There were three inmate cases and one staff case at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with Saturday’s report. Statewide, there were 138 inmate cases and another 81 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had six combined cases on Monday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, three inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood, the same figures as reported since Friday. There were six inmate cases and 15 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, the same number of infections as reported Saturday. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons.