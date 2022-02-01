State Health officials recorded 255 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday as the number of new cases across Pennsylvania continued a downward trend.
The Department of Health registered 5,685 new cases in its latest report, the third day in a row with fewer than 10,000 new cases. In the Valley, there were 148 new cases, more than half in Northumberland County.
Northumberland County added 85 new cases on Tuesday, with Snyder recording 29, 26 in Union and nine in Montour.
There were a record 625,057 new cases added across Pennsylvania in January, more than double the previous record of 299,504 registered in December 2021. Since the start of November 2021, there have been 1,096,542 cases in Pennsylvania, about 41 percent of the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Tuesday's local report includes seven new cases at long-term care facilities, including five staff members in Northumberland County, one staff member in Montour County, and a resident in Northumberland County.
The 255 deaths registered on Tuesday were the highest total in nearly a week. It included five deaths in the Valley: Three in Northumberland County and two in Union.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.75 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — only five counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only six counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.8 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 4,567 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 196 from Monday. It marked the seventh time in eight days COVID hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 patients.
Statewide, there were 764 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 16, and 480 were breathing using ventilators, down 17.
There were 147 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday, down eight. There were 105 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 13 at Geisinger-Shamokin, and 29 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, up three from Monday. Geisinger's total number of COVID hospitalizations is the lowest this year. The last time the three Valley hospitals were treating fewer than 150 combined COVID patients was Nov. 24, 2021.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 25 patients in the ICU and 15 on a ventilator. Shamokin had three in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were five patients in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 22 of 29 were not fully vaccinated, along with three of four in the ICU and one of two on the ventilators.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 267 of 347 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 80 who were vaccinated, 59 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Fifty of the 58 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and five of the eight who were had their last dose more than 180 days ago.
Forty of 44 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Three of the four who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley dropped on Tuesday.
Additionally, the state Department of Corrections reports an inmate at SCI-Coal Township has died from COVID, the sixth inmate at the facility to die of COVID since the pandemic began 22 months ago.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were five active inmate cases and 15 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down one inmate case.
At Allenwood, there were 28 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, down 27 inmate cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 69 inmate cases, down two. There were eight inmate cases at USP Allenwood and one staff case, down six inmate cases.
There were 11 inmate cases and 32 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,184 inmate cases and 723 staff cases.
As of Tuesday, there were nine cases among those receiving services and 76 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, even with reports from recent days. At Danville State Hospital, there were 19 resident and 10 staff cases, matching Friday’s report.
There were 11 youth boys cases and six girls cases in the respective North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and seven staff cases at the boys unit. All infections at the facilities matched figures since late last week.