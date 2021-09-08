The state Department of Health registered the second-highest number of new COVID cases this month on Wednesday which included more than 80 cases in the Valley for the third time in August.
Statewide, there were 4,391 new cases counted on Wednesday. That total includes 83 more cases in the Valley, including 35 in Union County, 29 in Northumberland, 16 in Snyder and three in Montour.
It was the largest increase in Union County since late April. In Northumberland County, there have been at least 20 new cases in 14 of the last 16 days.
Sixty-five of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing high levels of community transmission on Wednesday — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chester and Philadelphia counties have high transmission rates. Eighteen counties had at least 100 new cases reported on Wednesday's release, including 450 in Allegheny County.
The state registered 38 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Tuesday. There were no deaths in the Valley tied to COVID on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 2,082 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 72 from Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 506 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 10 from Tuesday.
There were 250 patients on ventilators, also an increase of two since Tuesday.
Among 75 patients in Valley medical facilities — up eight from Tuesday — there were 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up three — four at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators; Evangelical had one patient on a ventilator.
There were 44 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville — up nine — 23 at Evangelical and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin. According to officials at Evangelical, 19 of the 23 patients hospitalized in the Lewisburg facility today are unvaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are three new staff cases at SCI-Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections. With five active cases, SCI-Coal has the most active staff cases in the state as of Wednesday morning. SCI-Rockview also has five.
The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports one active staff case at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP-Lewisburg is also still active.
The USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Wednesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP reports 96 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There are no active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit; There are staff and resident cases in the girls unit.