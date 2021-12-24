Pennsylvania registered a one-day record 13,286 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the state to more than 200,000 coronavirus cases this month.
Friday's total is the first time the Department of Health has recorded more than 13,000 new cases in a single day over the course of the pandemic. The previous high was 12,884 set more than a year ago, Dec. 5, 2020.
Locally, the are more than 100 new inmate cases at federal prisons in Union County according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Across Pennsylvania this month, there have been 200,873 cases, the third-most of any month since the pandemic began 22 months ago, behind only December 2020 and January 2021. More than 10 percent of Pennsylvania's COVID cases since March 2020 have come in the first 24 days of December 2021.
State Health officials registered 162 new COVID cases on Friday, including 74 in Northumberland County, 41 in Snyder, 34 in Union and 13 in Montour. It is the highest one-day increase in the Valley since Dec. 16.
The state Department of Health also recorded 90 COVID-related deaths in its latest data release, the first time in four days there were fewer than 100 deaths statewide. There was one COVID-related death in the Valley, a Union County resident. In the Valley, there have been 65 deaths linked to the coronavirus this month, including 34 Northumberland County residents and 17 in Union.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 82.4 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.58 percent were showing low levels. Forty-nine of 50 states are still seeing high community spread according to the CDC; only Montana is seeing substantial spread.
There have been 16.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.2 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 73.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Early Warning Dashboard
Pennsylvania recorded 275 fewer COVID-19 cases this week than last week according to the state's Early Warning Dashboard updated on Friday. Three of the Valley's four counties also saw smaller numbers of new cases this week.
Statewide, there were 47,140 new cases, down from 47,415 a week ago. The state's positive test rate remained flat at 14.6 percent.
In Montour County, there were 16 more cases this week than the week before (85 to 101) while the positive test rate increased nearly a percentage point to 13.4 percent.
Northumberland County had 185 fewer cases this week (365, down from 550) and the positive test rate dropped from more than 20 percent to 18.6 percent. Snyder County saw similar drops, with its positive test rate down more than two points to 18.6 percent and the case total sitting at 142 after 216 cases were reported last week. Similar reductions in case count and positive test rate in Union County, which had 57 fewer cases (210 to 153) and a positive test rate down to 10.4 percent, six lowest in the state.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID hospitalizations dropped for the second day in a row on Friday, with the state reporting 4,425 patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms, down 51 from Thursday. Of that total, 904 were being treated in intensive care units — down 20 — and 560 were on ventilators, down 23.
There were 194 patients hospitalized locally, the first time in more than a week fewer than 200 patients were in the three Valley hospitals. There are 113 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down 17 — 26 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 55 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 29 on ventilators. Shamokin had eight in the ICU.
Among patients at Evangelical, 44 of 55 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were all 11 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators, according to hospital officials.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 176 active COVID cases among federal prisons in Union County after the BOP reported significant spikes at two prisons.
BOP officials reported 143 active cases at USP-Allenwood, up 81 from Thursday, and 29 at the medium-security unit, up 23. There is also one staff case at both USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There were four inmate cases and 12 staff cases at the SCI Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), data that is level with previous reports. Statewide, there were 156 inmate cases and 219 staff cases, also even with Thursday's reports.