The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 3,622 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while also adding more than 5,000 positive cases backlogged since the beginning of the pandemic.
Across the state, DOH officials recorded 8,849 new cases. The DOH reported 5,226 of the cases were old test results dating back to the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday's total for Philadelphia County increased by 5,447 over Tuesday's report (164,044 from 158,567). The county's Public Health Department announced 336 new cases on Wednesday.
The 3,622 new cases in the latest data marked the second time in five days there were more than 3,500 new cases.
Eleven counties had at least 100 new cases, with Allegheny registering 318, Montgomery adding 275 and Lancaster picking up 207. Cameron County, which has had 330 total cases since the pandemic began, was the only county to no record a new case on Tuesday.
In the Valley, there were 56 new cases — the highest one-day increase since May 7 — including 30 in Northumberland County, 14 in Union and six in both Montour and Snyder counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports both Northumberland and Snyder counties are seeing high community transmission rates — more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — in the latest seven-day window measured. Montour and Union have substantial growth rates, between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there were 33 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the highest total in more than two months. There was one new death registered in Snyder County, the first in that county since June 28.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82,573 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 1,617 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 83 from Tuesday's report. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 480 over the past week.
Of those hospitalized, 462 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 35 from Tuesday. There were 207 patients on ventilators, up a dozen.
Among 55 patients in Valley medical facilities — up five from Tuesday — there were 17 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and three at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators and there is one patient on a ventilator in Union County.
There were 36 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, a dozen at Evangelical — up five from Tuesday — and seven patients are at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,223 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases or deaths added to local data released on Wednesday.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,063 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 222 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There are 38 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report, up two from Tuesday. There were 37 inmate cases, including 20 at SCI-Smithfield. There are no staff or inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
There were no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). There remains one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg. At USP Allenwood, 426 staffers and 1,626 inmates are fully vaccinated, an increase of 19 inmates over the previous day. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 585 inmates are vaccinated.
Federal prisons in Union County were in the BOP’s Level 2 operational level — moderate modifications — based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices. There were only seven prisons in the nation at level 2, while 91 were in level 3, the most restrictive. There are no prisons in level 1 as of Wednesday.
There were also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the female juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there were less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There were no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the male juvenile detention center in Montour County. On Friday, the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville reported less than five staff cases at the male facility and none at the female facility. But, as of Saturday, there were less than five staff cases at the female unit and none at the male unit.