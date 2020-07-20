The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced another eight new COVID-19 cases in the Valley and 711 additional cases statewide on Monday.
According to the data released mid-day Monday, the state has now confirmed 101,738 cases and has reported 700 or more new cases in 13 of 14 days.
Pennsylvania health officials have cited upticks from the state’s two largest cities, Pittsburgh in Allegheny County and Philadelphia, among reasons for the surge. According to the data released Sunday, Allegheny County reported 172 new cases and Philadelphia reported 86 on Monday.
The state reported only three new deaths from the virus, pushing the statewide total to 7,018. There have been 17 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus, including 11 in the Northumberland. Two residents each in the other three counties have died. There were no new local deaths on Monday.
All four Valley counties had new cases on Monday, including three in Union County, two each in Montour and Snyder counties and one in Northumberland County.
The virus has infected 637 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 364 in Northumberland County, 114 in Union County, 88 in Montour County and 81 in Snyder County.
Of the 711 cases announced Monday, 453 of them come from one of eight counties: Allegheny (172 new), Berks (24), Bucks (34), Chester (31), Delaware (40), Lancaster (32), Montgomery (34) and Philadelphia (86). There were 17 counties that had no new cases Monday.
According to the state Department of Health data, 706 residents are hospitalized with the virus, three more than Sunday's total. There are 92 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Testing
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. The state has conducted 938,175 negative tests and it estimates 75 percent of patients have recovered since March.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,685 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,614 cases among employees, for a total of 22,299 at 792 facilities in 59 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,804 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,545 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.
There now have been 65 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes. The number is one fewer than a day earlier. The state lowered Snyder County’s total to five. There have been no reports of long-term care facility workers being infected in the county and no deaths. Only one facility has reported cases.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 59 residents, 10 workers have been infected and six deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three residents and one worker at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.