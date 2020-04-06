There were at least 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania for the fourth day in a row and another 12 deaths on Monday, according to state health officials.
Emergency management coordinators from Montour and Columbia counties released a joint statement Monday asking anyone calling 911 to alert county telecommunicators "if they have been exposed to or are infected" COVID-19.
"The reason for this request is to protect the Emergency Responders answering the calls. Regardless if you need Police, Fire or EMS Services this information is vital to keep those on the frontlines safe and healthy," Columbia County EMA director Jennifer Long and Montour EMA director Ed Burkland said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there are 1,470 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 counties. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The state has also revised data from Sunday's numbers. Montour County now has 33 confirmed cases — down from 37 announced Sunday. Snyder (8) and Union (6) both remained the same Monday while Northumberland County saw one more additional case, bringing its total to 15.
There has been just one reported death in the Valley.
The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 162. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative to date.
The 12.7 percent increase day-over-day — from 11,510 to 12,980 — is the smallest increase since the state began tracking data last week.
Evangelical extends surgery cancellation
Evangelical Community Hospital will continue the cancelation of all elective surgeries and procedures through the week of April 13. A decision on these types of surgeries will be made week-by-week.
Additionally, to plan for a potential surge in confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, when the current COVID-19 Emergency Department exam area (the ambulance garage bay) is at capacity, tents are being erected in the ambulance driveway on the north side of the Hospital.
The tents are being installed today and the site should be available beginning Tuesday.