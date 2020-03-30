Evangelical Community Hospital confirmed its first death related to its COVID-19 testing on Monday.
The hospital did not release any information regarding the patient who died, including the person's age, gender, place of residence or other identifying information. When asked if the patient was tested and treated at Evangelical, or tested and treated elsewhere, the hospital's director of Marketing and Communications Michael Redding said the hospital would not provide additional information.
While state health officials announced the confirmation of the first four confirmed coronavirus cases in Union County — one previously announced on Friday was later rescinded — there are no confirmed deaths in Union County among the 48 the state Department of Health lists on its database. There are also no confirmed deaths in Montour, Northumberland or Snyder counties.
Cases are based on where a patient lives, not where they are tested.
The hospital opened its remote testing site on March 19. As of Monday, the hospital had tested 194 people six positive results among the 101 test results it has received.
Beginning at 8 a.m., the hospital is launching a COVID-19 hotline. Health and wellness questions related to COVID-19 or hospital operation questions should be directed to 570-522-4530. The phones will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"COVID-19 test results are slow in returning. Some patients are reporting waits of a week or more for their test results," Redding wrote in a release Monday. "This is prompting a high volume of phone calls to the emergency department and telecommunications as anxious community members look for more information. At this time, there’s nothing further the hospital can do to speed the process. All test results are being communicated to the ordering physician. Patients should be directed to contact the office of the physician who ordered their test. That office will be the first to be notified of the results."
Pennsylvania health officials confirmed another 693 COVID-19 cases — including 10 new cases in the Valley — on Monday as the statewide total of confirmed cases surpassed 4,000.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said it remains difficult to pinpoint exactly how the state's health care system will be able to manage the outbreak.
"Right now, the hospital system isn't overwhelmed," he said. "What it comes down to is, as Pennsylvanians make the decision to stay home, to wash hands, to distance themselves and the extent we do those things, we won't overwhelm the health care system."