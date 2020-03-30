COVID-19 file

Evangelical Community Hospital confirmed its first death related to its COVID-19 testing on Monday.

The hospital did not release any information regarding the patient who died, including the person's age, gender, place of residence or other identifying information. When asked if the patient was tested and treated at Evangelical, or tested and treated elsewhere, the hospital's director of Marketing and Communications Michael Redding said the hospital would not provide additional information.

While state health officials announced the confirmation of the first four confirmed coronavirus cases in Union County — one previously announced on Friday was later rescinded — there are no confirmed deaths in Union County among the 48 the state Department of Health lists on its database. There are also no confirmed deaths in Montour, Northumberland or Snyder counties.

Cases are based on where a patient lives, not where they are tested.

The hospital opened its remote testing site on March 19. As of Monday, the hospital had tested 194 people six positive results among the 101 test results it has received.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the hospital is launching a COVID-19 hotline. Health and wellness questions related to COVID-19 or hospital operation questions should be directed to 570-522-4530. The phones will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"COVID-19 test results are slow in returning. Some patients are reporting waits of a week or more for their test results," Redding wrote in a release Monday. "This is prompting a high volume of phone calls to the emergency department and telecommunications as anxious community members look for more information. At this time, there’s nothing further the hospital can do to speed the process. All test results are being communicated to the ordering physician. Patients should be directed to contact the office of the physician who ordered their test. That office will be the first to be notified of the results."

Pennsylvania health officials confirmed another 693 COVID-19 cases — including 10 new cases in the Valley — on Monday as the statewide total of confirmed cases surpassed 4,000.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said it remains difficult to pinpoint exactly how the state's health care system will be able to manage the outbreak.

"Right now, the hospital system isn't overwhelmed," he said. "What it comes down to is, as Pennsylvanians make the decision to stay home, to wash hands, to distance themselves and the extent we do those things, we won't overwhelm the health care system."

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777

