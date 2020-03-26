Evangelical Community Hospital has confirmed two positive tests of COVID-19, according to a release issued this morning.

No additional details related to the individual patients will be released, hospital officials said.

“We were prepared for this eventuality,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The staff who conducted the testing and managed the care of these patients adhered to all Hospital safety protocols, which are consistent with CDC guidelines. The Hospital remains safe for community members to seek their care here.”

Evangelical, Geisinger plan for patient surge Evangelical Community Hospital patients awaiting COVID-19 test results are now held in a segregated unit inside the hospital.

“I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant in your use of preventive measures, like washing your hands regularly and avoiding any gatherings of more than 10 people, but we must also support one another. Remain calm; check on your neighbor; offer to help when you see the need; simply be kind to one another,” added Aucker. “This is a challenging new normal for us all. We must respond with compassion.”

As of Thursday, March 26, 2020, Evangelical has tested 128 people with 24 negative results, 2 positive, and 102 pending. It’s important to note: as the number of tests increase, the likelihood of confirmed positive cases also increases.

In a message posted on the hospital's website, Aucker said. "This is not unexpected. We all knew the more people we tested, the greater the likelihood that we would eventually find a positive case. We will find more as we test more of the community," she wrote. "We have prepared for this eventuality. We are ready."

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.