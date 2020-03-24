A Family Practice Center employee working in the company's Lewisberry office in York County has tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee was at the Lewisberry facility on Wednesday and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, according to a company statement posted online.
"The individual is at home doing well in-self quarantine," said Ben Williard, administrative assistant at the Shamokin Dam-based, physician-owned company.
Other employees working at the facility are also in quarantine and patients that may have crossed paths with the infected employee have been contacted and are also self-isolating, he said.
Family Practice Center is "providing support monitoring their symptoms," the statement said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health was notified as soon as company officials learned of the positive test on Saturday afternoon.
"Based upon their guidelines, Family Practice Center has evaluated the current operation at the Lewisberry office and has performed the appropriate remediation for the office," the statement said.
The sanitized Lewisberry office will reopen Tuesday with staff that was not working previously with the infected employee, Williard said.
The staff has "appropriate protective medical gear" to handle clients, the statement added. "During this unprecedented time, we continue to follow the recommendation and precautions outlined by the Center for Disease Control."
As of Monday afternoon, York County had 10 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Family Practice Center was founded in 1973 and serves patients in 40 locations.
MI Windows and Doors issued a release this week noting that en employee at the Hegins-based manufacturing facility had tested positive for COVID-19. According to a press release, the employee worked on March 13, began showing symptoms on March 15 and did not return to the facility for work.
According to the release, the affected team member was last at work on Friday, March 13, began experiencing symptoms on Sunday, March 15, and did not return to work. After an "expert remediation contractor" advised the company on cleaning procedures and said the work area is safe and the facility is back open.
"Based on the time since the team member was last at work along with MI’s cleaning practices and adherence to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the remediation contractor considered the work area safe to occupy," the press release notes.