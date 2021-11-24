A federal judge on Tuesday denied the request of 100-plus Geisinger employees to prevent the health care system from requiring twice-weekly testing for COVID-19, saying the case lacked merit and had no “bona fide constitutional claims.”
The employees all received religious exemptions to Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. However, they sought exemption from the periodic testing, too, required in lieu of vaccination.
According to their lawsuit filed Nov. 8, they risk termination if they don’t submit to the testing plan.
In a 30-page memorandum and order, Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann found that the employees’ claims lacked merit and “failed across the board.” He said the testing plan was rational.
“Federal courts are empowered to redress unlawful conduct — not conduct which parties merely perceive as unfair or incorrect. and here, the Geisinger Employees have not shown that they are entitled to relief as a matter of law,” Brann wrote.
Through a spokesperson, Geisinger declined to comment on “ongoing litigation.” However, it confirmed the testing deadline and terms: three missed tests results in “voluntary” resignation.
“Employees have until 11:59 p.m. (Tuesday night) to submit their test results. Employees who do not accept the accommodation to meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirement with regular testing will voluntarily resign on Wednesday, Nov. 24,” Geisinger said.
Brann was sharply critical of the employees’ attorney, Gregory Stapp, with respect to interpreting and applying constitutional law.
Their constitutional claims fail on the grounds that Geisinger is a private entity and not a state actor, a “failing of civic education that I might sadly expect from an ordinary citizen, but which is inexcusable from a member of the bar.”
The judge said the plaintiffs failed in immediately seeking relief in federal court, saying they should first have filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or a state agency. The “sue-first-file-later” approach doesn’t yet have established legal standing, Brann noted.
As to the plaintiff’s assertion that their religious belief was being discriminated against, Brann said they failed to even state what that belief is that would cause them to reject COVID-19 testing, either PCR or antigen tests.
“They have not done so and this failing alone would warrant dismissal,” Brann wrote.
“If these failings — which would sink the Geisinger Employees’ claim based on their inability to show a likelihood of success on the merits — weren’t enough, the Employees also fail to show that they would suffer irreparable harm. In their papers, and at oral argument, the Employees put forward two arguments. Their first basis: the loss of their jobs and career. Their second: the loss of their constitutional rights. But both fail,” Brann wrote.
‘No information’ about ‘beliefs’
The lawsuit claims six counts including violations of the Nuremberg Code, federal law and the U.S. Constitution.
Stapp asked the court to block the testing requirement and declare it discriminatory, prevent the plaintiffs’ termination from employment and allow time to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
According to the lawsuit, the employees claim Geisinger’s conditions for religious exemption violate freedom of religion, right to privacy and medical autonomy, discriminate on grounds of religion and equal protection, conspire against their civil rights and with the threat of dismissal, is retaliatory.
Brann said the Geisinger employees “provided no information whatsoever about their beliefs” in court filings.
“When pressed at oral argument, counsel vaguely asserted that some had Buddhist-like beliefs that their body was their temple, others objected on the grounds that the test violated the Nuremberg Code, and more, still, thought that it violated a precept of their Christian faith — that they were made in the image of God,” Brann wrote.
The judge said the plaintiffs’ claims are more along the lines of scientific or medical beliefs since they challenged the tests’ accuracy and alleged potential harm from chemical agents. They also requested either all, or no, employees be subject to testing regardless of vaccination status.
“What the Employees have provided to the Court suggests that their religious objections are neither rooted in religion, nor truly objections. The Employees requested relief is at war with itself: it is particularly difficult, if not impossible, to square the Employees alternate requested relief — that I require all employees to be tested — with their supposedly deeply felt religious opposition to testing. If you are willing to be tested so long as the vaccinated are too, you are not religiously opposed to testing,” Brann wrote.
105 plaintiffs
The initial filing for injunctive relief had 73 plaintiffs. It grew to 105 plaintiffs as two amended complaints followed. Many had 15 years or more experience with the company.
The lawsuit targets 13 Geisinger entities that employ the claimants including Geisinger Clinic, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Health Plan.
Geisinger was represented by the Harrisburg law firm, Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney.
The health system requires COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, with some receiving medical or religious exemptions, including those who filed for the injunction.
A Nov. 1 deadline passed with 24,000 employees who complied and 150 fired at that time for not adhering to the mandate, according to Geisinger.
Stapp did not immediately respond for comment on Brann’s ruling.