Four new cases pushed the Valley's confirmed COVID-19 cases to more than 200 on a day when the state saw one of its smallest increases in new cases and deaths.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
|76,719
|April 8
|16,239
|1,680
|309
|82,299
|April 9
|18,228
|1,989
|338
|87,374
|April 10
|19,979
|1,751
|416
|93,040
|April 11
|21,655
|1,676
|494
|98,498
|April 12
|22,833
|1,178
|507
|102,057
|April 13
|24,199
|1,366
|524
|105,593
|April 14
|25,345
|1,146
|584
|108,286
|April 15
|26,490
|1,145
|647
|111,094
|April 16
|27,735
|1,245
|707
|113,735
|April 17
|29,441
|1,706
|756
|117,932
|April 18
|31,069
|1,628
|836
|122,896
|April 19
|32,284
|1,215
|1,112
|126,570
|April 20
|33,232
|948
|1,204
|129,720
|April 21
|34,528
|1,296
|1,564
|132,323
|April 22
|35,684
|1,156
|1,622
|136,272
|April 23
|37,053
|1,369
|1,421
|142,061
|April 24
|38,562
|1,599
|1,492
|147,491
|April 25
|40,049
|1,397
|1,537
|152,886
|Apri;l 26
|41,165
|1,116
|1,550
|157,.428
Northumberland County added three more cases to its confirmed total on Sunday and now has had 90 since the state began tracking data last month. Snyder County added one more case and now stands at 33. Montour (47) and Union (31) both held steady.
Statewide, the Department of Health announced another 1,116 cases — pushing the total to 41,165. All patients are either hospitalized, isolated at home or have recovered. There have been 157,428 negative tests statewide.
The state also announced 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, pushing the total to 1,550. It is the lowest one-day increase since April 12.
According to state data, there are 2,741 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 617 on ventilators. There are nine patients in the Valley — eight in Montour and one in Union — on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.