Four new cases pushed the Valley's confirmed COVID-19 cases to more than 200 on a day when the state saw one of its smallest increases in new cases and deaths.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240 76,719
April 8 16,239 1,680 309 82,299
April 9 18,228 1,989 338 87,374
April 10 19,979 1,751 416 93,040
April 11 21,655 1,676 494 98,498
April 12 22,833 1,178 507 102,057
April 13 24,199 1,366 524 105,593
April 14 25,345 1,146 584 108,286
April 15 26,490 1,145 647 111,094
April 16 27,735 1,245 707 113,735
April 17 29,441 1,706 756 117,932
April 18 31,069 1,628 836 122,896
April 19 32,284 1,215 1,112 126,570
April 20 33,232 948 1,204 129,720
April 21 34,528 1,296 1,564 132,323
April 22 35,684 1,156 1,622 136,272
April 23 37,053 1,369 1,421 142,061
April 24 38,562 1,599 1,492 147,491
April 25 40,049 1,397 1,537 152,886
Apri;l 26 41,165 1,116 1,550 157,.428

Northumberland County added three more cases to its confirmed total on Sunday and now has had 90 since the state began tracking data last month. Snyder County added one more case and now stands at 33. Montour (47) and Union (31) both held steady.

Statewide, the Department of Health announced another 1,116 cases — pushing the total to 41,165. All patients are either hospitalized, isolated at home or have recovered. There have been 157,428 negative tests statewide.

The state also announced 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, pushing the total to 1,550. It is the lowest one-day increase since April 12.

According to state data, there are 2,741 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 617 on ventilators. There are nine patients in the Valley — eight in Montour and one in Union — on ventilators.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

