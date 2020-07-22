Pennsylvania officials announced 631 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a number likely short of the actual total after Philadelphia County did not supply the Department of Health data.
Philadelphia is one of two counties that have seen significant increases in recent weeks.
Locally there were four new cases — three in Snyder County and one in Northumberland County. The state Department of Health also announced another 25 deaths statewide. While there were no new deaths added to the 18 previously announced in the four counties, state health officials did attribute two more deaths to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, which has seen 8 deaths tied to those facilities.
Also on Wednesday, the state clarified the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants under Gov. Tom Wolf's new restrictions implemented last week.
There were another 25 deaths announced statewide, pushing the total to 7,063 since officials began tracking data in March. Of that total, 4,829 have been tied to one of 797 long-term care facilities that have seen positive cases.
According to the data released mid-day Wednesday, the state has now confirmed 103,396 cases.
There have been 18 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus, including 11 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died.
State officials removed one case from Montour County, as it has done multiple times in the past as it continues to reconcile data. The virus has infected 650 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 366 in Northumberland County, 113 in Union County, 86 in Montour County and 85 in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health data, 735 residents are hospitalized with the virus, a drop of one since Tuesday, but well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Alcohol sales
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) clarified the rules for sales of alcohol under Gov. Tom Wolf's new COVID-19 restrictions which began last week.
The restrictions shut down nightclubs and bars that do not serve food and decreased the number of people who could be in restaurants from 50 percent capacity to 25 percent capacity.
According to the PLCB, customers can purchase and consume alcohol on-premises as long as it is part of a meal purchase and may continue to get drinks during the meal, but no drinks may be purchased after the meal is finished. The state defined meals in the news release, specifically stating that snacks like pretzels, popcorns, chips or similar foods do not meet the definition.
A group of customers may consume alcohol on-premises as long as a meal is part of the group's purchase.
Bar service of food and/or alcohol is prohibited and casinos are banned from providing drink service on the casino floor.
Breweries, distilleries and wineries in the state may provide meals themselves or through a third party, such as a food truck. Any club that does not sell food, either directly or through a concessionaire, cannot use its liquor license.
The rules will be enforced by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Liquor Control Board and the Department of Agriculture.
Testing
The number of tests administered between July 15 and July 21 was 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. The state has conducted 968,801 negative tests and it estimates 75 percent of patients have recovered since March.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,846 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,675 cases among employees, for a total of 22,611 at 797 facilities in 60 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There have been 65 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 59 residents and 10 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, five residents and one worker have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.