Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.