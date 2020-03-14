Geisinger completed development of its own test for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 which is now available to patients meeting federal screening criteria.
The test consists of two nasal swabs and a phlegm sample, according to Joe Stender, media relations specialist.
Asked if out-of-pocket fees would be waived for all patients qualifying for a test, Stender said: “Geisinger is committed to providing care to all of our neighbors and patients, no matter their insurance coverage or ability to pay.”
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, is testing, too. Its process is to collect samples at the hospital and send specimens off-premises, Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager, said.
“The collected samples are sent to a lab approved by the Department of Health to determine the results. At this time, the hospital does not have kits for COVID-19 that can be used for on-site testing,” Hollenbach said.
Neither Stender or Hollenbach would comment on how many, if any, tests have been administered at the respective hospitals or what the results may have been.
Gerald Maloney, Geisinger's chief medical officer for hospital services, on Saturday encouraged individuals who think they have symptoms to call their primary care provider or the health system's not nurse triage hotline — 570-284-3657, option 3 — before coming directly to a hospital, clinic or urgent care center.
Maloney said Geisinger has enough medical supplies — gowns, masks, gloves — but tests are limited to those who pass a screening. The screening includes a review of symptoms and if there has been a potential exposure to COVID-19.
As of noon Saturday, Maloney did not say how many tests Geisinger facilities have conducted, but none came back positive. According to the latest update provided late Saturday morning by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are 39 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. None of the cases are in the Valley, state data shows.
COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus that hasn’t previously been identified, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms generally appear from 2 to 14 days after exposure. Geisinger states that symptoms can be similar to a cold or flu with fever, cough and shortness of breath.
"We have not yet experienced a great volume of testing, but if a few busloads of people showed up, we would not have enough tests to test everyone who wanted one," he said. "Testing people who aren't symptomatic is not a good idea." Test results should be available within 3 to 24 hours.
Maloney said Geisinger has implemented protocols he hopes can limit exposure to other patients and health care workers. If a person calls their PCP or triage and is told to come, Maloney said they will be given a nearby Geisinger location. The facility will be alerted of the patient's arrival and will meet them at the door with protective clothing and a mask. Those locations could be hospitals or urgent care centers, he said.
"We want to minimize exposure," Maloney said. "Early next week we hope to some off-site evaluation centers staged with advanced practice providers."
Severe illness and death can occur in extreme cases. According to CDC and Geisinger information, those most vulnerable to the outbreak include the elderly and people with existing chronic health conditions like heart disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory disease.
To prevent the spread of illness, Geisinger and Evangelical concur with advice given earlier this week by White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: Those presenting symptoms associated with COVID-19 should first call a primary care physician and heed instructions.
Do not immediately visit an emergency room, Fauci warned, to avoid potentially spreading the virus further.
“They should stay home, call the health care provider, call their physician or even call the emergency room and say, these are the symptoms that I've had, I'm staying home. What can I do to get a test? And then you will get instructed about what the proper safe way is to do that,” Fauci told CBS News.
Stender offered Geisinger’s nurse triage line at 570-284-3657 as another source for anyone experiencing symptoms related to the novel coronavirus. Hollenbach suggests another source: The state health department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to discuss whether the symptoms warrant testing.
“Utilizing these resources before going to a doctor’s office, walk-in clinic or emergency department can help lessen the possible spread of the virus,” Stender said.
Geisinger and Evangelical hospitals each enacted visitation restrictions that visitors should consult on each respective website. Visit www.geisinger.org/coronavirus and www.evanhospital.com/news/coronavirus-update for information about COVID-19 including links to state and federal information.