Geisinger announced Wednesday that all of its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15. Holdouts risk losing their jobs.
Evangelical Community Hospital stopped short of a vaccine mandate in its own announcement Wednesday. Unvaccinated employees, however, must undergo daily testing beginning Oct. 4. Those who refuse the tests also risk termination.
Geisinger estimates 70% of its workforce is fully vaccinated. At Evangelical, that figure is 63%.
The hospitals’ differing policies each aim at the same goal: mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the highly infectious Delta variant, and the associated disease, COVID-19.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu and Kendra Aucker, the respective president and CEO of Geisinger and Evangelical, both pointed to the Food and Drug Administration’s formal approval Monday of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, now named Comirnaty. They each also cited rising case counts of COVID-19, locally and nationally.
“Based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we believe this is the right decision at the right time to protect our patients and employees and slow the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” Ryu said.
Aucker said “daily testing” was in the best interest for a hospital of Evangelical’s size. It’s of note that Aucker is a staunch advocate for vaccinations. She was careful to point out that a policy allowing choice is what she believes is best for Evangelical regardless of her own beliefs.
About 505 Evangelical employees are unvaccinated. There are another 200 per diem employees whose vaccination status is unknown. Aucker estimated up to 300 employees would be tested daily at a cost to the hospital of $10 per test.
“We keep giving employees the opportunity to be vaccinated here all these months in. We have to take some type of action,” Aucker said.
Cases of COVID-19 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties measured in the single digits daily for the bulk of the summer. Some days, it was simply one case or none at all. Beginning July 29, new cases grew to low double-digits and have steadily increased beyond the teens and 20s. On Wednesday, there were 56 new cases, the most since early May.
There were 104 new cases in the Valley for the entire month of July. With 6 days remaining in August, there have been 582 new cases in the Valley.
Of the 72 patients hospitalized at all Geisinger hospitals as of midnight Wednesday, 36 were in the Valley — 32 at the Danville campus and 4 more in the Coal Township hospital.
Evangelical had 6 patients admitted this week through Wednesday morning and is on pace to meet or exceed the 11 patients admitted last week.
Vaccine efficacy
Clinical trials of the two-dose vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, found the efficacy for each to be about 95% when Emergency Use Authorization was granted by the FDA in December. A recent CDC study in New York showed waning vaccine effectiveness, dropping from 91.7% to 79.8% and coinciding with the rise of the Delta variant. However, that same study showed stable effectiveness — 91.9% to 95.3% — against hospitalization.
A separate CDC study over the same time period in Los Angeles County reviewed 43,127 infections of SARS-CoV-2. Researchers found unvaccinated people were nearly 5 times more likely to be infected and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of a one-dose vaccine with weaker efficacy than the two-dose vaccines, each reported strong antibody response from vaccine boosters. Each seeks approval from the FDA for the boosters. Moderna submitted an approval request for its own vaccine.
The Biden administration said last week that, starting Sept. 20, it will provide booster shots to people who completed their two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least eight months before.
In sum, there have been 38,176,465 known cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. since the pandemic’s start with a combined 631,809 deaths, according to data reports from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. That accounts for a survival rate of 98.3% but doesn’t account for the risk faced by senior citizens, people with comorbidities or those who are immunocompromised.
Higher than the survival rate figure is an estimate by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky who has said 99.5% of all deaths from COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated.
“One in 500 people in the U.S. has died from COVID. To try to trivialize it and say it’s nothing, it doesn’t matter, I think it’s just a gross mischaracterization of what we are all living through,” Dr. Thomas Giordano, professor of medicine and section chief of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine, told The Associated Press in late July.
Warnings, terminationGeisinger has vaccination requirements for employees to be protected from viruses like influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis and more. Aucker said the state requires vaccinations against tetanus and hepatitis B, but Evangelical doesn’t mandate a flu shot.
Employees of Geisinger who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 will receive a $500 bonus in late October, Ryu said. That includes those employees vaccinated before Wednesday’s announcement.
“If an employee refuses to receive a vaccine and has not been approved for a medical or religious exemption, and they have been educated about COVID-19 vaccinations, employees will be terminated,” Brion Lieberman, Geisinger chief human resources officer, said.
“If employees are hesitant to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, we will work with them to reinforce the importance of vaccination and to help them get their vaccine scheduled,” Lieberman said.
Aucker explained that Evangelical has a three-step policy for insubordination when it comes to the daily COVID-19 testing: verbal warning, written notice and termination.
As for the testing policy, Aucker said it’s fluid.
“We’re constantly watching trends both inside the Hospital and in the community,” Aucker said. “We will be revisiting this policy as conditions evolve, particularly now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna should soon follow.”
Evangelical offers vaccination appointments by calling 570-522-4530 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays or by filling out a request for vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
Geisinger schedules appointments through its MyGeisinger app or by calling 570-284-3657. To learn more about the vaccine, visit www.geisinger.org/covidvax.