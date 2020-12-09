HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor announced in a statement Wednesday.
Wolf said he tested positive for COVID-19 during a medical visit on Tuesday and said he is not exhibiting symptoms. Wolf said he is quarantining at his home in York County due to the test result but he said is continuing to work.
“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” Wolf said.
The second-term governor made his last public appearance on Monday when he urged residents to take seriously the public health recommendations intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
That appearance was a virtual press conference at which no media were present.