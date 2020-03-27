No public Masses will be celebrated for Palm Sunday, Holy Week or Easter in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Bishop Ronald Gainer said.
"This difficult decision was made after careful consideration of the decree (In time of Covid-19 (II)) issued by Pope Francis, and in following the recommendations of state and local government and, most especially, out of continued concern for the health and wellbeing of the faithful during these unprecedented times," according to an announcement on the diocesan website.
Today, the world can watch and participate as Pope Francis gives a special blessing via a live video stream from Rome this afternoon. The pope will impart the urbi et orbi (to the city and the world) blessing at 1 p.m. today, which is 6 p.m. in Rome. The blessing will be livestreamed on the Vatican News website (www.vaticannews.va). Francis also will grant a plenary indulgence to all those who participate.
"With the restrictions and recommendations from our state government, and in consideration of the highly contagious nature of this virus, it would be irresponsible of me to open our parishes while still in the midst of this pandemic," Gainer wrote Thursday. "Please know the impact of this announcement is not lost on me. I too am deeply hurting by not being able to gather with the faithful for the celebration of Mass.
“Although we cannot come together for public Masses during this holiest time of year, our priests will celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Masses. Many of our Parishes are live streaming these Masses and I encourage the faithful to participate in Mass through these online means.”
Additional information on live stream options and resources for parishioners are available on the Health Alerts page of the Diocesan website.