COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of new cases continued to fall across Pennsylvania as the state Department of Health registered fewer than 500 new cases for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.
DOH officials reported 465 residents were hospitalized as of noon Wednesday, down 27 in one day and more than 50 over the past two days. It marks the fewest patients hospitalized since late September.
State health officials also registered 312 new cases on Wednesday, 12th time in 13 days with fewer than 500 new cases.
There were two new infections in the Valley, both in Northumberland County. Union and Snyder counties did not have any new cases, while DOH officials removed three cases from Montour County's total as it continues to reconcile testing information after positive tests. The state has taken five positive COVID cases away from Montour County's total over the past two days.
COVID-19 contributed to the death of 17 Pennsylvania residents on Tuesday, the eighth time in nine days with at least 10 deaths. There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley in the latest report.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 27 in Wednesday's data report. Of the 465 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 114 were in ICUs — down 15 from Tuesday — and 80 on ventilators — down six.
In Valley health care facilities, 26 patients remained hospitalized, nine in ICUs and two on ventilators.
Geisinger was treating 21 admitted patients, seven of them in ICUs and two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, two of four were in ICUs. There is one patient being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin.
No patients in the Northumberland County and Union County facilities were on ventilators.
Vaccinations
Pennsylvania has seen 11,287,213 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday morning. In Valley counties, 77,330 residents are fully vaccinated; statewide, more than 5.1 million residents are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.1% of its entire population and 57.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.7% have received their first dose.
Nursing homes
In the Valley, 2,219 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at long-term care facilities since the pandemic began in March 2020, the same number reported Tuesday. The state does not release the number of active cases at facilities, only the cumulative totals over the past 16 months.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 308 resident and 74 staff cases in Montour County homes. There have been 44 deaths in the county linked to long-term care facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,064 resident and 269 staff cases, along with 220 deaths.
In Snyder County, 21 residents have died from the novel coronavirus, while 138 residents and 37 staffers have been infected.
In Union County, 273 residents and 46 staffers have been infected. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for more than a week.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township in Wednesday's latest data release after one staff cases was reported for more than a week. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.