Valley school districts are offering free lunches to students during the government-mandated shutdown.
Shikellamy
Breakfast and lunch are both available every weekend. Pick-up time is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Americus parking lot, on Linden Street, the Shikellamy High School parking lot and at the Sunbury Ice Rink. In Northumberland, pick up will be at the Shikellamy Middle School parking lot and at the Priestley Elementary School parking lot.
Lewisburg
Free lunches will be distributed for all students beginning Wednesday at Kelly Elementary, Eichhorn Middle School and the GreenSpace Center (former downtown high school). Lunch and next-day breakfast items. Distribution is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents, guardians and students must bring school ID. The district will also have several drop-off locations for students meals. Meals will be available from 11:35 to 11:45 a.m. at Timberhaven Drive; 11:50 to noon at Shelly Circle and 12:10 to 12:20 at the West Milton Underpass Parking lot. Along the Southern route, meals will be available from 11:35 to 11:45 a.m. at the Penn Commons community building, 11:15 to noon at the Agency on Aging (North 2nd Street) parking lot, from 12:10 to 12:20 at Essex Place and 12:30 to 12:40 at Winfield Baptist Church.
Line Mountain
Free breakfasts and lunches for any student start on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary school in Trevorton and the middle/high school building in Mandata. Bags will be served weekly on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In an effort to help accommodate costs many residents will incur in travel to pick up a breakfast and lunch, the following will be provided at distribution: three breakfasts and three lunches on Monday and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursday. The Line Mountain Nourishing Eagles to Soar Weekend Backpack Food Program, supported by local churches, will continue on Thursdays at the elementary school main office entrance and middle/high school entrance under the canopy between the District Office and Cafeteria. The times are the same as the food distribution.
Mifflinburg
All Mifflinburg Area students are eligible to pick up a lunch during the temporary school closure. Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the high school, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg. Lunches include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk and a snack. The pick-up location will be at the northwest corner of the high school, next to the front driveway. Traffic flow on this driveway will be reversed — all traffic to the pick-up site will enter from East Street.
Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove will have free lunches available for pick up at the middle school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday. Bag meals will be handed out to drivers and walk-ups by cafeteria staff.
Mount Carmel
Students will be able to pick up free lunch each day during the shutdown from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All K-12 students can pick up a grab and go lunch at the elementary school cafeteria entrance.
Milton
Free meals will be provided to all students through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option. These meals are available to any child age 18 and younger regardless of the family’s economic status or district residence. Lunch and breakfast will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.
Pick up is available Monday through Friday at: High/Middle School (Pick up in front of High School) 12:30-1 p.m.; Baugher Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; White Deer Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Montandon Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Warrior Run
Students to collect their belongings (in addition to Chromebooks) from lockers in the middle and high schools from 1-3 p.m. Monday. If you have an elementary student and absolutely need an item from the school, please contact the elementary school office tomorrow. Medication may be picked up at all three buildings between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Danville
Breakfast/lunch pick up for students will start today for students receiving free or reduced lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Danville Middle School. The pick up location will be at the rear entrance of the Middle School (along the rear access road). Breakfast for the next day will be given with the lunch pick up. Many Hands Helping Others weekend bags will be available for Friday pick up from 11 to 1 behind the Danville Middle School.
Shamokin
Student meals will be available for pickup located in the Annex parking lot at Seventh and Arch streets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Monday, students will be given 4 meals on Monday (lunch for Monday and Tuesday, breakfast for Tuesday and Wednesday), 4 more on Wednesday (lunch for Wednesday and Thursday, breakfast for Thursday and Friday) and 6 on Friday (lunch for Friday-Sunday and breakfast for Saturday-Monday).