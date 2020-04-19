Pennsylvania surpassed 1,100 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday when state health officials 276 new confirmed deaths after the Department of Health matched up data from several different sources.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said not all the deaths occurred in the 24-hours included in the newest dataset released Sunday afternoon. The statewide death total is now 1,112 after Sunday's "reconciliation data."
“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Levine said. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight."
State health officials also announced another 1,215 confirmed cases, pushing the statewide total of 32,284. Levine said Sunday approximately 1,600 cases are health care workers.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, so now is not the time to become complacent,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
According to Sunday's data release, there were no new confirmed cases or deaths in the Valley. There are still 170 cases locally, including 67 in Northumberland County, 49 in Montour and 27 in both Snyder and Union counties.