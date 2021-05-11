HARRISBURG — Occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings and events will be increased to 50 and 75 percent, respectively, on Monday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday limits will be increased to 50 percent for indoor events and gatherings and 75 percent for outdoor events and gatherings effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Currently, maximum occupancy is 25 percent for indoor events and 50 percent for outdoor events.
Wolf announced last week that only the state mask-wearing requirement will remain in place after May 31. Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits, will go away on May 31, the Department of Health said. The order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated — a total of 7.1 million residents, he said.
“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” said Wolf. “We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”
According to a release from the governor's office, an "event or gathering is defined as a temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes, that takes place over a limited timeframe, such as hours or days."
The office says events and gatherings include fairs, festivals, concerts or shows and groupings that occur within larger, more permanent businesses, such as shows or performances within amusements parks, individual showings of movies on a single screen/auditorium within a multiplex, business meetings or conferences, or each party or reception within a multiroom venue.